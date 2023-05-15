Today in news I'm sure we'd all love to be surprised by — it turns out that one of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar's staffers, and the person in control of his internet presence, is a Groyper.

Talking Points Memo reported this weekend that Wade Searle, Gosar's digital director, is a devoted long-time acolyte of Nick Fuentes. For years, Searle — along with Landen Petersen, an intern in Gosar's office — has been posting online in Groyper forums under a variety of poultry-related handles, such as “Chikken,” “Chikkenright,” and "ChickenRight." This tracks, given Gosar's online behavior, including being active on the far-right social media site Gab, repeating white nationalist propaganda and generally behaving more like a 19-year-old 4chan shitposter than a 64-year-old dentist.

Well ... most dentists, anyway.







Searle, it seems, is so devoted to Fuentes that not only has he made multiple public appearances with him, he took an actual loyalty pledge.

“Raise your right hand. ‘I swear my undying allegiance to Nicholas J. Fuentes and the America First movement, so help me God,’” Fuentes said, according to TPM. “Raise your hand. Hold it high. ‘I swear I will defend the white race, my nation America, and my savior Jesus Christ, and my loyalty to the America First movement, Nicholas J. Fuentes, so help me God.’”

What the hell is with these people and their creepy loyalty oaths?

The ChickenRight account was not just pledging loyalty to Fuentes but also producing some pretty horrifying content themselves.

What a peach.

This also came up in a search for Chikken — an account called "America First Fan" that was asking people to pray for Fuentes due to all of the witches casting spells on him.







The various Chikken telegram accounts had posts shared by other prominent far-right weirdos, including former GOP Qanon candidate Lauren Witzke and Laura Loomer.

None of this information is particularly shocking, given Gosar's behavior. He's been unapologetically far-right and has had no qualms about publicly associating with Fuentes. He delivered the keynote speech at Fuentes' America First Political Action Conference. When confronted about this, he defended the decision. "We thought about it, and we thought: There is a group of young people that are becoming part of the election process, and becoming a bigger force," Gosar told The Washington Post at the time. "So why not take that energy and listen to what they've got to say?"

Because they're neo-Nazi white supremacists? Just tossing that one out there. Not that it needs to be said, but there is literally no reason to listen to those people, as they have been saying the same things for centuries. They're not coming up with any new material, and even if they were able to put a new spin on old bigotries — knowing what their end game is makes anything they might be able to add fairly insignificant.

Not long after AFPAC, Gosar did a fundraising event with Fuentes, as well.

Gosar also, as you will recall, posted an anime video of himself violently killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden, which got him kicked off of his committee assignments. What does deserve attention, however, is the fact that — with much of this information already out there — he was just re-elected last year. Also the fact that once Republicans controlled the House again, he was given all of his committee assignments back.

So the people in his district knew what he was and what he stood for and re-elected him. His fellow Republicans knew what he was and what he stood for and gave him his committee assignments back. There is almost no chance that hiring a literal white supremacist as his digital director is going to impact him in any way. Republicans are fine with this. Not just because they're not personally bothered by it, but because they don't even see it as a risk, because they do not think that anyone who would vote for them would have any real problem with anything Fuentes (or Wade Searle) says.

