Let’s dispense with something right now. Secretary Shitfaced, the drunk-skinned white mediocrity hire baboon who runs the Department of Defense, does not actually care about the sanctity of classified information or the leaking thereof. Go to hell and get serious.

This is the belching, grunting shitshow who tried to impress all his cool friends on Signal by saying Real Army Guy things like “We’re currently clean on OP-SEC!” because it seemed like an impressive and cool thing to say, while discussing the day’s Middle Eastern bombings on Signal with the reporter that got invited on to the group sext reading along.

This is the Major Drunk who brings his (third, current) wife along to highly sensitive security meetings. As designated driver? Uh, don’t know, but even if so, let’s wait in the car, please, (third, current) Mrs. Hegseth? Thank you for your attention to this matter.

No, the only “leaks” Pete Hegseth cares about are leaks that undermine his tenuous grasp on authority over an enterprise that wouldn’t respect him one iota if he hadn’t failed his way into his current position of power. Leaks that reveal the closely guarded secret that he, Pete Hegseth, is a fucking buffoon.

HOW WOULD THE ENEMY ACQUIRE THIS INFORMATION OTHERWISE?

So there’s been a Saturday Night Massacre purge going on this week at the Pentagon, of “leakers.” What about? Not entirely clear yet!

At this point, we are up to three (3) Pentagon officials who have been escorted out of the building. Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, he was kicked out and put on leave yesterday. The day before that, two others, Dan Caldwell, senior adviser to Hegseth, and Darin Selnick, DoD deputy chief of staff.

Couple of the things this leaks investigation includes are things that have been highly, highly embarrassing for the Pentagon, and for the status of Pete Hegseth as a person worthy of respect and honor:

The leaks under investigation include military operational plans for the Panama Canal, a second carrier headed to the Red Sea, Elon Musk’s controversial visit to the Pentagon to discuss China and a pause in the collection of intelligence for Ukraine, according to the official.

Why yes, we DO remember when leakers ran screaming to reporters to let them know that Elon Musk, AKA China’s official state bitch, was on his way to the Pentagon to receive the United States’s secret contingency plans for what the Pentagon would do if China attacked, which Secretary Shitfaced was all too ready to give him. So that could be a leak IN SERVICE OF American national security.

And yes, it’s also humiliating and appalling when the United States military starts fucking Ukraine in service of Donald Trump’s bosses in Russia, so we’ll guess that could also be in the same category.

And also too, things involving Pete Hegseth’s super-secret plans to attack the Panama Canal and give it to Donald Trump for Father’s Day with tears in his eyes while calling him “sir.”

If we see that they’re leaking secret war plans to attack Greenland or an island that’s uninhabited aside from all these penguins, we’re gonna say these leakers are goddamned patriots.

BUT we can’t be 100 percent certain what’s going on here.

Politico says Carroll was fired by the Biden administration for “hostile environment” and is a Marine reserve officer who was working at a contractor. Politico reports that the others used to work with Hegseth at the conservative veterans’ orgs Hegseth ran into the ground while reportedly very drunk.

Other details on these people: Caldwell, the Hegseth senior adviser, is the person Hegseth blabbed in the Yemen Signal chat was his point person. Selnick also worked in the first Trump administration, in the White House and in the VA.

Is it possible that these people are committed members of Team Dipshit AND they’re unable to keep themselves from blabbing secrets to reporters? Are they just morons? Are they Team Moron, but yet somehow appalled by some of the shit they’re seeing?

Again, hard to say, and details remain frustratingly vague. The American Legion emphasizes, as do other sources, that these men getting personal escorts out of the Pentagon are not related to the rest of Hegseth’s Saturday Night Massacres. You know, all the people who committed woke sins, by being Black or being women, therefore they must be fired.

Meanwhile, today, news comes that John Ullyot, the former Pentagon spox who acted like such a smug little bitch when asked about Hegseth’s deletion of all the DEI things like “Jackie Robinson” and “Navajo code talkers” from Pentagon websites, is also quitting. He had been demoted after the humiliation that came with the Jackie Robinson deletions.

But that doesn’t appear to be related to the leaks investigation, just the general bumblefucking shitshow that follows Pete Hegseth around wherever he goes.

In response to the leaks situation, Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman tweeted, “This is now the second major breach of classified information by the most senior political appointees in Pete Hegeth’s two months of leadership at DOD. He should never have been appointed based on merit alone, but now he is a national security threat. Hegseth must resign.”

Good as reason as any.

Get the fuck out, Pete Hegseth, you absolute loser.

