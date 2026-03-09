Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tek's avatar
tek
2h

There's no tone-deafness quite like Trump tone-deafness..

𝑊ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑒 𝐴𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑚𝑒𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑑𝑖𝑒 𝑖𝑛 ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑓𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟’𝑠 𝑤𝑎𝑟, 𝐾𝑎𝑖 𝑇𝑟𝑢𝑚𝑝 𝑏𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑠 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑡𝑎𝑥𝑝𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑟-𝑓𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑑 𝑆𝑒𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑡 𝑆𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑤 ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑎𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑝𝑠.

https://xcancel.com/Mollyploofkins/status/2030973120408961206

Reply
Share
12 replies
Holly's avatar
Holly
1h

Ok...so...spitting nails over here. The two Fail Son's have announced they are starting a drone company that will directly profit from daddy's not a war. Kinda makes you wonder don't it?

Reply
Share
10 replies
308 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture