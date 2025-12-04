Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

OK, let’s tabs.

Hahahaha, Nancy Mace is thinking about making like MTG and resigning from Congress early? Hate to hear that. [New York Times]

Oh, they are going to try to indict Letitia James again. We are sure their second attempt will be just as competent as the first one. [MS NOW]

LOL, Donald Trump is still very desperate to believe that he has ended wars and will end wars and one day (one day!) the Nobel Committee will see him as the big peace guy he really is! So we guess that’s why he’s forcing them to put his name on the building at the Institute of Peace. Fucking loser. [Washington Post]

Like any good dementia patient, Donald Trump is excited when he masters A Thing, and he fixates on it — like identifying camel in that dementia test! — so watch this video of Trump showing off his ability to pronounce “Buttigieg,” and understand that this is not the first time he’s done this in the last 72 hours.

Ooh, they should put Boot-Edge-Edge on the dementia test!

“Person, woman, boot, edge, edge …”

And at the intersection of dementia and Hitler, Trump went on yet another dementia Hitler rant about Minneapolis and Somalians and Ilhan Omar. It appears that, much like with Portland, somebody on his team has elder abused him into thinking Minneapolis is a hellhole and a warzone, and not one of the single coolest and most beautiful cities in the country. [JoeMyGod]

Here is Trump saying we need immigrants who want to “kiss our country goodnight.” Because that’s what a person whose brain works says out loud with their mouth. Anyway, yes, that was part of today’s racist rant. Just breathtaking, the dementia, the Hitler, the dementia, the Hitler.

Related, here are a bunch of updates on how Minneapolis is responding to Donald Trump sending his ICE terrorists into Minneapolis to prey upon Somali immigrants. For instance, the PD is refusing to cooperate with the terrorists. Good! [Fox 9]

Related, the terrorists have arrived in New Orleans. [New York Times]

Jim Jordan has subpoenaed Jack Smith to testify in private before the House Judiciary Committee. Which is weird, because Smith totally offered to testify already! In public, Jim Jordan, you dumb bitch. Any particular reason you want Smith behind closed doors, Jim Jordan, you dumb bitch? Just curious. [CBS News]

Huh? The IG report also finds Pete Hegseth is a total piece of shit who may have risked endangering troops with his amateur hour Signalgate shitshow? Huh! Wonder why that’s coming out right now. [CNN / MS NOW]

Admiral Frank Bradley — the one Hegseth is trying to scapegoat for all the murders — is planning to tell congressional investigators this week that he didn’t think those guys who survived his first blast were survivors, this is what he thought:

Bradley is expected to tell lawmakers Thursday that U.S. personnel observing the Sept. 2 operation believed the survivors possessed communications equipment and may have been capable of calling other drug smugglers for help recovering the cargo on their boat, though it is unclear if they made contact with anyone, said the person familiar with the admiral’s plans. This person said, too, that the survivors were observed dragging bundled narcotics back aboard what remained of the vessel.

Oh no, was one of the survivors in the little bitty boat full of (perhaps) a few drugs (allegedly) in imminent danger of calling another guy in a different little bitty boat? Not convinced. Fuck off and go to prison for war crimes, asshole. [Washington Post]

The CEO of Palantir seems to believe that the truly progressive position on immigration is to … sound like a total fucking Nazi about it? [Washington Post]

House Democrats have shared some pictures from Epstein Island, and um, they are very creepy. For instance, there is one of a dentist’s chair. We shudder to imagine. [Politico]

SUCK IT, MAGA. Spotify’s top artist of the year worldwide? Bad Bunny. It’s like maybe the Super Bowl knew what it was doing when it decided to tell white MAGA voters their feelings don’t matter and the rest of the world’s do. Because that’s true. [Yahoo! Entertainment]

OH YEAH? Well Kennedy Center is having a big event for FIFA and it has The Village People and the singers of AT LEAST two of Donald Trump’s other favorite dementia playlist songs. [Guardian]

OK that’s fine, more stories luego.

