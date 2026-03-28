Wonkette

Wonkette

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SkeptiKC's avatar
SkeptiKC
6h

I am watching the birth of that precious new calf whale so gently attended into the world by other loving, devoted members of that pod and my eyes are leaking again.

Matriarchal societies keep trying to show us how this is supposed to be done and we're NOT paying attention.

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Miss Grundy's avatar
Miss Grundy
6h

I'm still waiting for someone in the Pentagon to frag this guy....

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