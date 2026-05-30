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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
2h

Once again...

Fuck you, stupidest, most hateful Americans for putting these depraved motherfuckers in power.

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Garbageman's avatar
Garbageman
2h

Good morning! 🌞

OT (but related) . . .

Richard Hanania @RichardHanania

NYT reports that Trump thinks JD Vance is lame, criticizes his shoes, and makes fun of him. But the one thing he appreciates is his loyalty like when he chooses Trump over the Pope. He’s told Vance he should stop interrupting and be more subservient like those around Xi Jinping.

10:36 AM · May 30, 2026

https://xcancel.com/RichardHanania/status/2060732201508253976

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