Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

LOL, they aren't giving the chief of staff position to the guy because of INEXPERIENCE?!! With the almost non-existent amount of relevant experience held by every single appointee in Trump's orbit, THIS is the reason they are giving?!!!!! Oh, but the irony is rich and iron-y.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Hemp Dogbane's avatar
Hemp Dogbane
5h

No fighting in the War Room, guys!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
390 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture