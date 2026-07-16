Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave M's avatar
Dave M
4h

That video of how not to do a chin-up will never stop being funny. Or at least pathetic.

Reply
Share
9 replies
paperlesstiger's avatar
paperlesstiger
4h

I don't get this obsession with ferocity, like it's all that matters in war. If that were true, we'd all be speaking Comanche.

Reply
Share
8 replies
713 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture