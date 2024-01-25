Somebody’s going to prison! For four months! Perhaps eventually!

Peter Navarro, the Trump econ wackjob who is also a conspiracy theory wackjob and January 6 wackjob, was sentenced to prison for four months today for defying a subpoena from the House January 6 Select Committee. He also has to pay $9,500 in fines, for ignoring the subpoenas for a deposition and documents.

As ABC News reports, in court today Navarro, who gladly aided and abetted Donald Trump’s coup to overthrow the United States government to overturn the election he lost, said he thought January 6 was “one of the worst days” and protested that he had an “honest belief” he didn’t have to testify because of executive privilege. (There was never any remote validity to his frivolous bitching about “executive privilege.”)

Judge Amit Mehta did not buy his whining that he’s “accepted responsibility” for his crimes. “I haven't heard a single word of contrition since this case began,” said Mehta.

It sounds like Mehta really hates Navarro, like all patriotic Americans who’ve heard of him do:

Before issuing the sentence, Mehta told Navarro that the words “executive privilege” are not a “magical incantation” or a "get out of jail free card" to get out of a subpoena. “What I find disappointing is that in all of this, even today, there’s little acknowledgment of what your obligation is as an American — to cooperate with Congress, to provide them with information that they’re seeking," he said. "Fine, you think it’s a political hatchet job, it’s domestic terrorists running the committee. They had a job to do and you made it harder. It’s really that simple.” “You are not a victim,” Mehta continued. “You are not the object of a political prosecution, you aren’t. You have received every process you are due.”

Mehta called Navarro out for his bullshit lies about being persecuted by Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden. He further noted that if this dumb sumbitch had just talked to a lawyer when he first got subpoenaed by the committee, they probably wouldn’t be there today, because that lawyer likely would have told him he couldn’t just fully blow the committee off the way he did.

Steve Bannon was also sentenced to prison for four months for the same crime, but of course he’s appealing, so his body might have fully decomposed by the time he actually sees the inside of a jail cell. We’ll see if that happens with Navarro too.

Peter Navarro was a gleeful spreader of Trump’s Hitlerian Big Lie. (He also loves conspiracy theories about COVID. He’s not a hinged gentleman.) He released his own dispatches and a report purporting to “prove” the election was stolen, going as far as to tweet on January 5, 2021, what he called his detailed proof of the "Democrat Party [sic] Grand 'Stuff The Ballot Box' Strategy.” He bragged in a book, and to MSNBC’s Ari Melber, about how he and Steve Bannon had a BEAUTIFUL plan to help Trump steal the election, a plan they called "The Green Bay Sweep."

He told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, a mere week after the Trumpian terrorist attack on the Capitol, that “[T]he Democrat [sic] Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3.” Of course Bartiromo, who is quite bugfuck insane herself, nodded along, saying among other things that “This feels more like Chinese Communist, like Communist China than it does America.”

OK, crazy lady.

(It’s funny because literally today we have a story that features Bartiromo, this week, squeaking questions at GOP Rep. Byron Donalds in her tweaked out Muppet voice about Hunter Biden’s entertainment lawyer buddy being an agent of the Chinese Communist Party. These people, they are fucking weird.)

Point is, Navarro doesn’t think the law or subpoenas apply to him. He defied a subpoena from the Coronavirus select committee in the House, which wanted to know how Navarro managed to saddle the government with 63 million doses of hydroxy boner paste Miracle Gro, for to treat the Covids. He wants to LOCK HER UP Dr. Fauci. He’s fucking nuts, and he’s not a serious man.

So, four months.

Hopefully he’ll get to prison before God sees fit to dispose of him.

Have an MSNBC breaking news report:

[NBC News]

PREVIOUSLY!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?