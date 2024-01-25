A couple weeks ago, Hunter Biden showed up at his own impeachment hearing and humiliated all the Republicans, especially Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and, of course, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer. They were about to vote to send a contempt resolution to the full House, because of Hunter’s supposed unwillingness to testify. Of course, the terms of the original request were that Hunter could testify in public or in private. He and his lawyer Abbe Lowell picked public, so Comer and his band of lying, insurrectionist lunatics couldn’t lie about what Hunter told the committee behind closed doors, like they’ve done with Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer and others (more on that below).

That made Republicans MAAAAAAD. Hunter Biden won’t play along with the Republicans’ political game to smear him in order to destroy his dad’s presidency? The audacity!

That, for Comer, the Kentucky-fried pigfuck, was just the latest in a long line of self-inflicted humiliations. We don’t know how Comer manages to pants himself so frequently, but every time he does it he has that uncomfortable grin on his square head, with that trademark far-off look in in eyes, like he’s recently had a run-in with a “Looney Tunes” anvil, or been kicked in the face by a horse.

So this article in The Messenger about how everybody hates James Comer, especially his fellow Republicans, is coming at a really funny time. They talked to more than a dozen Republicans, among them congressmen, aides, and strategists. Turns out those folks all think Comer’s a useless dead-weight pigfuck too.

Let’s feast on some quotes:

“One would be hard pressed to find the best moment for James Comer in the Oversight Committee,” one House Republican lawmaker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to maintain internal relationships, told The Messenger. “It’s been a parade of embarrassments.”

As we said after Comer’s first hilariously disastrous impeachment hearing, SORRY, Steve Bannon and Neil Cavuto. That WAS Comer’s A-Game. (We were responding to whining from those guys.)

“Comer has cast a wide net and caught very little fish. That is a big problem for him,” one personal ally of former President Donald Trump told The Messenger.

The article features the usual delusional Republican batshittery, with people saying on background that the investigation — which is focused on debunked Biden Ukraine conspiracy theories that waft off the top of Rudy Giuliani’s Russian spy turds, and secret $40,000 bribes from the Chinese — is a totally good and valid investigation, it’s just that the guy leading it is a fucking dipshit.

It can’t be that their paint-huffing expedition is misguided and insane, let’s blame somebody!

But yeah, James Comer really is a stupid pigfuck, so it’s fun to watch them pile on.

Let’s keep going:

“James Comer continues to embarrass himself and House Republicans. He screws up over and over and over,” [a source close to House leadership] said. “I don’t know how Republicans actually impeach the president based on his clueless investigation and lack of leadership.”

Dang. Wonder who that “source close to House leadership” is, and whether they’re actually part of House leadership who asked to be identified that way, Kellyanne Conway-style. The article says people are even whining to Speaker Mike Johnson directly about it, and that a “Republican lawmaker who took his complaints of Comer to the speaker's office was told that Johnson is aware of the problem, agrees with the criticism but can’t really do much other than watch and shake his head.” (All the Republicans’ comments on the record to the Messenger are the usual ass-tonguing BS.)

Regarding Hunter showing up to Congress to be impeached and contempted for refusing to show up to Congress:

“It seems like they got played by Hunter Biden,” one senior House GOP aide said. “It was a disaster. They looked like buffoons.”

They are buffoons.

The Messenger says Republicans hate it how Comer goes on conservative media constantly and swears THIS TIME he’s got the smoking gun but really he’s just lighting farts again and that’s where the smoke is coming from. (That’s not how The Messenger put it.)

A Trump ally agrees:

“He has been one to essentially say things like we need to find all these transfers to Joe Biden and that’s what an impeachable offense is,” the Trump ally said. “He has set the bar too high when it shouldn’t be set that high for impeachment. Congress determines what is a high crime and misdemeanor.”

Couldn’t they have just said from the beginning that they were going to impeach Joe Biden for winning the 2020 election, and left it at that? Trump probably wouldn’t have allowed that, would have required them to admit he got his ass beat. Better stick with impeaching him because they don’t like his vibes.

The article even has Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who loves fucking with Comer, on the record saying Republicans are coming to him privately and admitting how horrible it’s going for them:

“Republicans believe the Oversight Committee has been a complete failure in all these theatrical hearings that never deliver on their promise,” said Moskowitz. “After the last hearing, even Republican members that serve on that committee with me told me that was a complete debacle for them.”

Sad. For more on the Democrats who love fucking with Comer, and are absolutely willing to talk about it on the record, check out this morning’s Daily Beast.

Speaking Of, Comer Done Got Caught Fibbin’ Again!

We alluded above to Republicans getting caught just blatantly lying about what witnesses told them behind closed doors, and the Washington Post is out with a new one.

Philip Bump analyzes the newly released transcript of testimony from famous entertainment lawyer Kevin Morris, who’s close with Hunter and has done quite a lot for him, including financially, and finds that SURPRISE, Comer has just been lying about what Morris told them in his deposition. James Comer lied in a statement that Morris’s testimony “raises ethical and campaign finance concerns for President Joe Biden.” He slimily suggested Morris was getting special favors from the White House for all the ways he had helped Hunter financially.

Bump notes that Morris’s own lawyer had responded in a letter to Comer’s statement, calling out his lies. Bump confirms, with the transcript in his hand, that the Morris-Hunter relationship was something far different from the skeevy influence-peddling Comer is insinuating, but rather more like two guys very much alike, one who was in a lot of trouble with addiction and so forth, and the other with a similar history, who was in a position to help.

Impeach!

Rep. Byron Donalds has also been lying about all this, most recently as Bump notes this week on the Maria Bartiromo Fox Business show. Donalds, who loves to lie as much as a member of the Trump family, was so over the top it led to Bartiromo, a very serious journalist, asking:

“Do you think Kevin Morris is working for the Chinese Communist Party?” she asked, with complete earnestness. “Is that why he’s paying all this money and helping Hunter so much?”

As Bump notes, Comer’s goons asked Morris that in the deposition. “No,” said Morris.

So once again, the story James Comer has found, that he is manipulating and mangling and turning into something disgusting, is a story about a human being helping another human being in need.

Just like all Congressman Pigfuck’s stories about Joe Biden and Hunter are stories of a dad who loves his son and would go to the ends of the earth to help him.

That’s the kind of people we are dealing with here.

