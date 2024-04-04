Ruby Garcia, from GoFundMe

The heartbroken, already-thoroughly-traumatized family of murder victim Ruby Garcia got a nasty shock Tuesday night when they tuned into Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, only to hear his skeevy little pucker make her murder the focus of a rambling scare-a-thon of lies about immigration. Garcia’s family is rightfully fucking pissed that Trump would use her death to attack immigrants, and Ruby’s sister Mavi is bravely calling out his dishonest bullshit.

Ruby, 25, was shot and dumped on a highway on March 22, allegedly by Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a Mexican citizen who had been deported in 2020 and illegally returned at some unknown point. Ortiz-Vite confessed to the murder, and told police that he and Ruby were dating, though her family says that they were not.

Trump “did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoke with us, and misinforming people on live TV,” Mavi Garcia told the local NBC affiliate. “It was shocking. I kind of stopped watching it. I’d only seen up to that, after I heard a couple of [pieces of] misinformation he said, I just stopped watching it. It’s always about illegal immigrants,” she pointed out. “Nobody really speaks about when Americans do heinous crimes, and it’s kind of shocking why he would just bring up illegals. What about Americans who do heinous crimes like that? The focus should be on my sister right now, who she was in life. I want people to remember who she was in life.”

But one family’s horrific tragedy is Team Trump’s opportunity, and they have been frantically Googling “immigrant” and “crime” night and day, hoping for the Viktor Orbán special of convincing enough rubes that only a big strong man leader can protect them from murderous hordes trampling over the border.

Ramblemoaned Trump at his rally on Tuesday,

We’re 1,283 miles from the southern border, you’ve been hearing a lot about the Southern Border […] under crooked Joe Biden every state is now a border state, every state is now a border town, because Joe Biden has brought the carnage and killing from all over the world, and dumped it straight into our backyards, people are coming in from prisons and mental institutions, nobody’s ever seen anything like it, under Trump we got the MS-13 gangs out […] but they wouldn’t take them back under Obama, under the Obama administration with Biden. We said we wouldn’t give them any money and immediately they took them back, that was easy. Now under Biden the bad ones are coming in at a level nobody thought was even possible […] In Venezuela crime is down 67 percent, from what it was, because they are taking all of their gangs and all of their criminals and depositing themselves. Wouldn’t we love to have a statistic where crime is down? Our crime is only going in one direction [points up] and it’s going to be very bad because we have a new form of crime, it’s called migrant crime, they’re having fistfights with officers in the middle of the streets, sending murders, drug dealers, mental patients, terrorists, it’s not just South America, it’s all over the world, the Congo, Yemen, from Somalia ... from all over the world ... China. Many of them are military age … it’s county-changing, country-threatening it’s country-wrecking, they have wrecked our country. It’s a border bloodbath. It’s going to end the day I take office. Michigan communities are being ravaged by a new form of crime, and that’s the migrant crime, that we name it, it should be called Biden migrant crime, but that’s too long, but you’ll always remember it was Biden that gave it to us. Eleven days ago right here in Kent County a 25-year-old Michigan woman named Ruby Garcia, who has become a very well-known name, beautiful young woman, was savagely murdered by an illegal alien ... we threw him out and crooked Joe Biden took him back, and he viciously killed Ruby … The illegal alien charged with Ruby’s heinous killing, this was someone who had many arrests for very bad crimes that he committed, and was set loose to roam our streets, Michigan streets, by politicians who are left and weak and stupid. On March 22 he shot 17-year-old Ruby, actually she was uh, beautiful, beautiful, a beautiful woman. Ruby Garcia was shot multiple times with an illegally obtained handgun, her body was dumped on the side of a highway, left to die, actually had a little life left, left to die, and Ruby passed away, and it’s been a big story, because it’s so horrible, some of these, horrible … there’s so many of them, you could go on for days, so many of them, but some of them, they resonate so much more, for whatever reason, they’re all so horrible and there’s so many of them. Now Ruby’s loved ones and community are left grieving, for this incredible young woman, remembering what they called her, they said she had just this most contagious laughter, and when she walked into a room she lit up that room, and I’ve heard that from so many people, I spoke to her family.

“Misinforming” seems generous. More like just another orange-faced lie in a string of them from a man who couldn’t spend five minutes picking up the phone to express condolences, or at least give the family a heads-up that he planned to do some grifting off the death of their loved one.

In reality, undocumented immigrants are 60% less likely to be incarcerated than all US-born men. Crime is down. There is no correlation between undocumented people and a rise in crime. The Biden DHS is removing 3.5 times as many immigrants at the border than Trump did. The Republicans and Trump had control of both chambers of Congress for two years, so if there was a miracle fix-it, why didn’t they fix it? Or pass that border bill back in February that gave them everything they wanted on a silver platter? And Trump is sure fond of employing immigrants himself. He is not so scared that he can’t pay them dogshit wages to build his hotels, clean his pools, try to scrub the orange makeup stains off of his collars, or marry him and have his babies.

This country would come to a grinding halt in a day without immigrant labor, and no one knows that better than Trump.

But fear fear fear of immigrants is all Trump’s got to work with. What did you think he would run on, achievements? Facts? Express condolences to the families of the six hardworking immigrants who were killed in the Baltimore bridge collapse?

Keep dreaming.

