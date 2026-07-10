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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
4h

OT: it's official - I am a hospital volunteer! I've had orientation, and have gotten my badge and my assignment. I'll a greeter at one of the outpatient locations, besides greeting patients, I will lead them from the waiting room to the room where they will see their doctor, nurse, or therapist. There are probably other things, which I will find out on Wednesday, when I shadow an experienced volunteer.

I am doing it because it's needed, and it's nice to be needed, and it's great to make a positive difference in the world. There is a benefit - when you have a shift, you get a free meal at any of the cafes or cafeterias in the hospital system. I've eaten at one of the ones at the main hospital, and the food is good.

They ask that you work at least 4 hours a week, and for at least 75 weeks, as they put a lot of time and money into bringing volunteers on board. The process is the same as applying for a paid job!

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
4h

European countries are probably wondering how many asylum claims they'll be processing when pro-democracy activists are forced into exile.

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