Pop Quiz, Tucker Carlson: Who Were The Baddies In WWII? Tabs, Thurs., Sept. 5, 2024
Morning news roundup!
Jeff Tiedrich documents the press atrocities that took place this Labor Day weekend, like Daily Beast’s microexpression expert who noted that asked about his DUI of some decades ago, Tim Walz microexpressed “shame.” Oh no shit? No shit. (Tiedrich)
But Tiedrich brought you a present too, and it is this video of Man on Fire.
Tucker Carlson’s favorite new historian: The Holocaust was an accident, and the villain of WWII was Winston Churchill. Oh Tucker Carlson, you actual Nazi I mean you scamp. (Mediaite)
Perhaps you should read this book review of Trump’s new pictures book. (Gift link Washington Post)
The one correct thing Trump ever said was crypto seemed like fake bullshit for losers. Well he loves the poorly educated and the losers who are shoveling all their crypto money at him! (The Bulwark)
I agree: Merrick Garland, who just charged Hamas leaders with terrorism (as he should), should also charge Netanyahu for propping them up and getting them funding the whole time the US had determined they were a terrorist group. (Qasim Rashid)
Republicans are spending tens of millions of dollars on ads accusing Democrats of not wanting to kick trans children in the teeth. They’re hoping this time they’ll work. (Erin in the Morning)
In Florida, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell explains people hate Republicans because they’ve gone fucking nuts. Correct! (El Pais)
Uh oh, an Indiana judge has ruled teaching evolution is legal. Better watch your back, judge, those people are freaks. (WISH-TV)
Hey Mondaire Jones, a progressive Squad-y guy who got mapped out during the New York idiotic mapping debacle, is running in New York again! Man, nobody tells me anything. (Mondaire Jones)
Admit it, you didn’t think Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian would be leading the way on juvenile justice and prison reform. To be fair, nobody thought that, probably including them! The new stronger protections for California youth in treatment, spearheaded by Hilton. (Imprint News)
The usual recall-happy suspects are trying to recall the Oakland DA, who was just elected on a platform of “be nicer to children in jail.” California’s got to do something about its “do-over” elections. High crime and misdemeanor or GTFO. (Bolts mag)
Look who’s fighting Supreme Court reform, did you guess Ginni Thomas, man you’re good. (Pro Publica)
Your pal and mine, SER, has been spittin' straight up truth this week. Yesterday, JD Vance is a dick. Today?
Hey, youse guys, did you know Kamala Harris is....BLACK?? And she even sounds like a Black person. Shoooot.
𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜, 𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐀 𝐂𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐠
𝐼𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑤𝑒𝑖𝑟𝑑 𝑟𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡-𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘-𝑜𝑢𝑡
Kamala Harris is Black — proudly so! — and this continues to confound Republicans. It specifically bothers them that she code-switches based on her audience. She talks differently when addressing supporters at a packed rally in Atlanta or Detroit compared to an equally packed rally in Pittsburgh or Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Monday, a post dropped on Elon Musk’s Perpetual Disinformation Machine that compared clips from Harris’s Labor Day speeches in Detroit and Pittsburgh. “Kamala in Detroit vs. Kamala in Pittsburgh — literally 5 hours apart!” wailed someone called Johnny MAGA. “The difference is insane.” Not really. She didn’t discuss union issues at one rally but later rambled at the next one about bacon, wind, and fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter. Then we could assume she’d suffered a traumatic brain injury between rallies.
