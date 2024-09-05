Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Jeff Tiedrich documents the press atrocities that took place this Labor Day weekend, like Daily Beast’s microexpression expert who noted that asked about his DUI of some decades ago, Tim Walz microexpressed “shame.” Oh no shit? No shit. (Tiedrich)

But Tiedrich brought you a present too, and it is this video of Man on Fire.

Tucker Carlson’s favorite new historian: The Holocaust was an accident, and the villain of WWII was Winston Churchill. Oh Tucker Carlson, you actual Nazi I mean you scamp. (Mediaite)

Perhaps you should read this book review of Trump’s new pictures book. (Gift link Washington Post)

The one correct thing Trump ever said was crypto seemed like fake bullshit for losers. Well he loves the poorly educated and the losers who are shoveling all their crypto money at him! (The Bulwark)

I agree: Merrick Garland, who just charged Hamas leaders with terrorism (as he should), should also charge Netanyahu for propping them up and getting them funding the whole time the US had determined they were a terrorist group. (Qasim Rashid)

Republicans are spending tens of millions of dollars on ads accusing Democrats of not wanting to kick trans children in the teeth. They’re hoping this time they’ll work. (Erin in the Morning)

In Florida, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell explains people hate Republicans because they’ve gone fucking nuts. Correct! (El Pais)

Uh oh, an Indiana judge has ruled teaching evolution is legal. Better watch your back, judge, those people are freaks. (WISH-TV)

Hey Mondaire Jones, a progressive Squad-y guy who got mapped out during the New York idiotic mapping debacle, is running in New York again! Man, nobody tells me anything. (Mondaire Jones)

Admit it, you didn’t think Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian would be leading the way on juvenile justice and prison reform. To be fair, nobody thought that, probably including them! The new stronger protections for California youth in treatment, spearheaded by Hilton. (Imprint News)

The usual recall-happy suspects are trying to recall the Oakland DA, who was just elected on a platform of “be nicer to children in jail.” California’s got to do something about its “do-over” elections. High crime and misdemeanor or GTFO. (Bolts mag)

Look who’s fighting Supreme Court reform, did you guess Ginni Thomas, man you’re good. (Pro Publica)

