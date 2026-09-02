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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Leaning fully into the "circuses" part, because the bread is tainted with some sort of lead, I imagine, since Bobby Brainworms can't be bothered to regulate food safety.

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Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
2h

Well, I'm gonna set my VCR to auto-record that! Right after I review the calls on my answering machine and dial people back on my rotary wall phone.

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