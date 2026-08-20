Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
11m

Pretty picture time. A spicebush swallowtail butterfly on ironweed.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-319051396?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
Fool's avatar
Fool
16m

Hey, that's not fair! Here's a can of some fresh salmon called "Fancy Feast" for $3.99.

Reply
Share
1 reply
101 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture