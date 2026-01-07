The truth’s been having a rough time, man. Photo by Michael Carruth on Unsplash

As Hermann Göring said at his trial at Nuremberg, “Der Sieger wird immer der Richter und der Besiegte stets der Angeklagte sein!” Or, “the victor will always be the judge and the vanquished the accused!” And that is advice that the Trump Ministry of Truthiness has taken to heart.

Before July 1, 2024, the executive branch was not entitled to its own facts. But, then the Supreme Court Six ruled otherwise. Now if he’s the president, he can do whatever, or tell others to do whatever, even when whatever is knowingly lying for the purpose of defrauding the government and violating the Constitution. It’s violating the Constitution not to let him violate the Constitution, you see! And even if he does, what can they do about it? We just don’t have the purse or the sword, yawned Amy Comey Barrett, after voting to give them both away.

After that, the exponential decline of the evidence-based sort of truth, which had already been on the skids, accelerated like a rat riding an oiled lead toboggan. Elon Musk and the Saudi Arabian Kingdom Holding Company bought Twitter, anti-vax groups colonized Facebook, and Russian bots, QAnon kooks, and white-supremacist trolls did the rest, with an assist from the credulous both-sides-ing billionaire-owned corporate media. It’s been a Bowling Green Massacre of objective truth ever since.

No more so than with Trump’s biggest, blatant-est and costliest lie (so far), that he won the 2020 election. Trump, of course, knew even before the election that he was not likely to win, and already had a whole plan to pussgrab power anyway. And he knew after the election that he didn’t win, and that there was no fraud. His own Attorney General, Bill Barr, told him so, as did Republican officials in the states he and Rudy Giuliani demon-dialed hundreds of times, wheedling to do them a favor, though, and declare Trump the winner anyway, based on some trust-me-bro evidence that they were never able to produce.

But hell hath no fury like a malignant narcissist scorned! And so, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of his failed 2020 coup, the regime published an entire website of January 6 counterfactuals, claiming the whole thing was Nancy Pelosi’s fault, with more visual drama than the Blair Witch Project. It’s got everything, even a jiggling black-and-white high-contrast photo of the House January 6 Select Committee with Nancy Pelosi rising like Kilimanjaro above the Serengeti.

In reality, Nancy Pelosi led like a leader that day while the men above her were pissing their Depends. We know this to be actual true facts because her daughter Alexandra was filming her nearly every minute for the entire day. Meanwhile, Trump was nowhere to be seen for more than two hours, and could not be reached or pressured to call in the National Guard even when daughter Ivanka was begging him to do it. Instead, we were later to learn, when rioters first broke into the Capitol at 2 p.m. he was pouting in his lounge chair in front of Fox News, bitter that the Secret Service refused to take him to the Capitol to join his people, while the Republican congressmembers who were in on the scheme were fleeing like little bitches. And there he sat, refusing to call in the Guard or issue a statement telling his people to go home until 4:17 p.m., like a toddler faced with a spoonful of prunes.

The site tries to make hay of the minutes in that video where Pelosi says “I feel responsible.”

Though what Pelosi clearly means is she was put in a position of responsibility, because instead of grunting a single utterance to help the Capitol Police or call off the bloodthirsty rioters who were ransacking the Capitol, the then and current president had instead Tweeted that his Vice President Mike Pence had it coming. And Mike Pence was huddled on a loading dock with his Secret Service, praying with his Bible. Pelosi seems to be wracking her brain for what she might have done differently, like anyone who’s just escaped a disaster. Could she have put more of a contingency plan in place anticipating that Trump would do this? Who can say, but even if she’d had one, again, Trump was commander-in-chief, and she did not have the authority to override him or Pence.

Schrödinger’s strongman: Trump is so powerful he can send the National Guard anywhere he wants based on vibes, and also so weak he didn’t know who the commander-in-chief of the armed forces was on January 6.

But Trump controls the horizontal, he controls the vertical, he controls the truth. Related, just this morning on his platform he posted an infographic bragging about the BEELYONS of eyeballs he and MAGA have gotten on TikTok, and by the way that deal is due to be all done by the 22nd.

TikTok “only” had about 1.9 billion users in total worldwide last year, but guess the MAGA among them were really riveted.

With the new US TikTok, a US entity which is majority-chaired by Trump donor-pals and spiritually guided by Barron will control the algorithm, codebase, and content moderation for the US platform, with US user data stored by Oracle, which happens to be co-founded and chaired by billionaire Trump pal Larry Ellison (check out the $45 million manse he just sold!).

And Larry, of course, is the father of David Ellison, who used his nepo-bucks to found SkyDance Media, which just merged with the owner of CBS, Paramount Global, last year. And Paramount is also trying to hostile-takeover Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns CNN and HBO. At first with the help of Jared Kushner, though he has since dropped out. Warner Brothers Discovery just rejected their offer again. They’ve come to kill the wabbit, but he ain’t gonna die!

But the TikTok deal is potentially so much worse than even merger-mania, brainwashing-of-the-masses-wise. TikTok has 1.6 billion monthly active users, and 86 percent of adults get their news from a smartphone, while only 64 percent get news from television at least sometimes. And 20 percent of Americans polled by Pew in 2025 said they get their news primarily from Tiktok (though Facebook and YouTube still dominate at 38 and 35 percent, respectively. Heaven help us). On television, Fox News dominates ratings, followed by CBS, but even those numbers dwarf the reach of online media; CNN reaches about 107 million eyeballs a month across all platforms, and CBS News averages about 4 million broadcast views a week.

TikTok also features videos with misleading or no context, and unlabeled AI, which lets misinformation proliferate like greased lightning. Por ejemplo:

The algorithm feeds a viewer what they linger on, which incentivizes content producers to make more of what sticks by the cheapest and fastest means, as they are only compensated if they catch eyeballs for longer than a minute. Linger on a video of, say, shelters dogs that choose their owners, and eventually you’ll get fed ones that are AI. Or are they? It is really hard to tell, and getting harder every day, especially on a tiny phone screen.

Or when real videos are spliced in with fakes.

Hope some pupper chose old funkylegs.

But, what is truth, anyway. How do you know it, by your eyes, your ears, your snout? Just vibes? Is “truth” perhaps more social than we wish to think? Paging Plato! AND WOULD MY DOG HAVE CHOSEN ME??? Ah well, it’s moot. You’re my furry slave for life now, Tina Turner Peters Jones!

[White House Jan 6. Web Site]

SEE ALSO:

Follow and reSkeet me on BlueSky, which actually moderates!

Follow the whole gang!

Share socially, make go viral! Share

Donate to keep words punched out by human hands coming!

Can you spare a byte?