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Now we shall tabs.

Elon Musk in the library with the Starlink slowdown. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Followup on the YIKES Ramaswamy (?) ad featuring Dr. Amy Acton’s mother, who married Acton’s molester and stood by him over her own children, including Acton’s mom’s own legal troubles and that the stepfather’s name was, I am not kidding, CLEDITH. (National Review) There was a while yesterday where we realized Robyn’s (previous link) might have been incorrect, as nobody was sure who made the ad, so we corrected. Well, someone remind me to correct the correction because Vivek’s campaign made it and they’re going to spend $4 million running it. (Axios)

So we’re all waiting on Mississippi to be the next Georgia, right? It’ll never happen until it does! (AP)

No Kings wants to know exactly why Mark Zuckerberg’s “Meta” removed their page from Instagram right in the middle of last weekend’s rallies, and the answers to a whole lot more very pertinent questions! (Letter)

Tommy Peepee’s dad got $250,000 from the Mike Rogers campaign for “influencer marketing,” do you think he gave his son a cut? (The Guardian)

Americans DO love them some Barack Obama. They DO! (Paul Waldman)

Madiba K. Dennie read the new Alito book, he thinks we should re-litigate what “The Founders” wanted based on cletus safaris to colonial taverns. (Balls and Strikes)

Elon Musk could save about $2.5 billion on capital gains taxes if he “donates” a SpaceX share — for which he paid nothing — to kids with Trump Accounts. Also I’m pretty sure Elon Musk doesn’t pay capital gains taxes. (Popular Info)

I don’t know, is a $2 trillion deficit in one year a lot? (Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget)

I ain’t watching this shit, this paragraph is enough for me.

As we’ll see, Daniel Perry conducted searches on killing protesters. He boasted to acquaintances about how he hoped to kill protesters. He fantasized about killing protesters. He debated people online about when killing protesters would be justified. And then he killed a protester.

And then Greg Abbott pardoned him. (Radley Balko)

Did Lindsey Graham and James Clyburn do some bribe-accepting? (Pro Publica)

Three new polls show Americans trust Democrats more on issues pertaining to trans friends, and also:

Democratic voters were the most likely group to rank transgender issues a top issue, meaning many of those who did are likely voting to protect transgender rights, not to restrict those rights.

And that Navigator poll even listed climate change, which I am constantly having to ask the pollsters who call me to put back on their list because it’s not there anymore! (Erin in the Morning)

I had to stop reading Paulette Cooper’s account of stowing away on a cruiseship so I could rush back here and tell you all that the lechy doctor trying to bone down on her is just like Doc from The Love Boat! Have you guys watched that in the past 40 years? HE IS AWFUL and should GO TO JAIL! (Ocean Liner Museum)

Pope Leo’s new Denver archbishop kindly requests Tucker Carlson’s exorcist shut his demon hole. (Letters From Leo)

Haunted Airbnbs! Haunted Airbnbs! (Matador Network)

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