Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
11m

A hed gif muskox, showing off his head-butting abilities. The giant pumpkin never stood a chance: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/muskox-smash

Also, have a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/547164b0-c1a7-4d45-a11f-adc8ffa2fca6?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
7m

“Without courage we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can't be kind, true, merciful, generous, or honest.” - Maya Angelou

Hitch up them britches, kids.

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