Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3hEdited

I am guessing it was VPAC (Victors Not Victims) yes that is their real name. And they support Ramasamy.

Some very wealthy people have donated lots of money to it including Musk. They have sent out horrible flyers, calling Dr. Acton mentally ill and a drug addict.

They are really disgusting.

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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
6h

Cthulhu's Taint, just when you think they can't go any lower, they find the portal to Hell at the Earth's core.

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