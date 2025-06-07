Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

"At the ICE raid and subsequent community resistance in Paramount, California this morning, this skater kid ate dozens of munitions from Border Patrol agents, walked away slowly and flipped them off."

https://bsky.app/profile/jeremotographs.bsky.social/post/3lr2duyta5k2y

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Wookiee Monster's avatar
Wookiee Monster
8h

Just a reminder that Elmer Rhodes’ ex-wife and kids have publicly stated that they fear for their safety because he is a violent, abusive piece of shit.

Make of note of that just in case something happens to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
1374 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture