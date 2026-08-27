Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
7m

Fine

Lake Michigan is now Lake Epstein

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
5m

He mixed capital and undercase letters. Our president is an illiterate vicious idiot.

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