Welp, a day after Trump and Russia mutually declared that long-planned peace talks in Budapest would actually be a waste of time, Putin is provoking NATO harder than ever, personally directing tests of intercontinental nuclear ballistic missiles and drills of Russia’s nuclear forces:

The Kremlin said that as part of the maneuvers involving all parts of Moscow’s nuclear triad, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from the Plesetsk launch facility in northwestern Russia, and a Sineva ICBM was launched by a submarine in the Barents Sea. The drills also involved Tu-95 strategic bombers firing long-range cruise missiles.

Bim, bat, boop, bam, bap, boom, blam!

Fucking YOWZA and YEEPS! This would appear to be Russia’s first nuke-missile tests since it signed a treaty as the USSR in 1990(!) And the Barents Sea is right at the base of the dangling schlongfjord of Norway, and nearly tickles Finland’s prostate!

Apparently that two-hour beautiful call Trump had with Putin last week, followed by Trump meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was some hostile re-chewings of the same old spit-out pierogi: Putin demanding land, Trump relaying Putin’s wish list, and Zelenskyy repeating NO.

And though Zelenskyy showed up to the White House in a smart-cut suit, Trump reportedly repeated his toughguy act again with the US’s sworn ally, slapping down a map on the table and demanding that Zelenskyy concede Ukraine’s entire Donbas region to Russia. And Zelenskyy repeated for the bazillionth time since Russia invaded that no, the Ukrainian constitution does not give him the power to do that as President, it’s not happening, again, still, infinity, 4eva.

Reported WaPo, a “European diplomat briefed on the White House exchange described it as a mess and said Trump also ‘went on and on’ about ‘his grievances of not having gotten the Nobel Peace Prize.’”

That tracks. And Trump told Zelenskyy that Ukraine would not be getting any US-made Tomahawk missiles, the long-range kind that are capable of striking inside of Russia, because the US needs to keep all the ones it has for itself, and they’re just too complicated for anybody else to use. Then later Trump denied he asked Zelenskyy to give up Donbas. “Let it be cut the way it is. […] Leave it the way it is now. They can negotiate something later on down the line.”

As for now, Trump said, both sides of the conflict should “stop at the battle line — go home, stop fighting, stop killing people.”

Free advice from Art of Deal, did Zelenskyy even say “thank you” for it? Ni, Nyet. Ukraine bombed a Russian munitions plant in the Bryansk border region on Tuesday with UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, and Russia then bombed a kindergarten and other sites in Kyiv. Noted Zelenskyy, “As soon as the issue of long-range missiles became a little further away for us, for Ukraine, then almost automatically Russia became less interested in diplomacy.”

So here we are after 10 months of Trump kicking the Putin peace plan can down the road, and closer to nuclear war than we have been since pre-1990!

Because even with his butt puppet propped in the White House, Putin is getting nowhere, no closer to control of Ukraine than he was three and a half years ago, even after losing more than a million soldiers and so much military hardware that he’s had to ask for help from North Korea. But Russia’s still got its missiles, planes and drones, and now he’s going to swang them around.

Russia’s relationship with the West has been degrading fast over the past couple of months in “I alone can fix it” Trump’s little fingers. In August, any lingering hopes for a ceasefire got dashed even before that Alaska summit Trump threw for Putin ended with no ceasefire deadlines, and no plans for Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy to all sit down like Trump had assured the world only he could make happen. Instead Putin trotted up the steps of his flot after just a few minutes of private chat in The Beast limo with Trump, a private meeting with Trump’s team, and then a testy press conference after Putin conspicuously skipped a whole appreciation lunch Trump had planned, featuring Halibut Olympia and creme brûlée. And then literally the very hour Putin landed back in Moscow, Russia proceeded to bomb Ukraine more intensely than ever before.

Помните это?

And then last month Russia started to get even more brazen with its incursions into NATO airspace, with fighter jets lingering in Estonia’s, and 19 drones creeping into Poland’s. It is a Putin pattern, poopsie, over the past two years Russian aircraft and/or drones have violated NATO airspace in Poland at least six times, and intruded into Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, too.

Putin wants to be Peter the Great! He has never had any intentions of having Russia keep its paws to itself, and it’s never been a secret to anybody but Trump.

Now that the results of the peace plan is nothing but testy mushroom clouds and missiles hovering adjacent to the Scandinavian sac, Trump is back to talking big sanctions again, as he has on and off since January. The new ones he’s cooking up against oil companies now probably won’t be enough to end the war, he says, but, whatever.

At least we have Secretary of WAR Pete Hegseth and Putin’s girlfriend Tulsi Gabbard using all their intelligence to defend America against Russia’s missiles and incursions, should Putin feel too deeply wronged by whatever bait-and-switch in the deal he thought he was going to get from Trump, right? Sure hope nobody has any nuclear-bomb red-button oopsies!

It was so much better around here back when the Cold War was staying cool, and all nice and proxy-like.

Now a point is all that you can score.

Score no more! Score no more!

