Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
37m

Oh, great. A pro-apartheid guy working as *ambassador* to one of the most racially sensitive spots on the planet Earth!

Tell me this is a lost Monty Python skit, please? Come on, it has to be?

Reply
Share
5 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
38mEdited

This guy looks like he should be living at the local bus stop, dressed in trash-bags and screaming at the pigeons.

Reply
Share
5 replies
115 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture