There's an assumption among assholes that everyone else is just as much of an asshole as they are, only they're the only ones "brave" or "honest" enough to say all the asshole things they think out loud. It's why they love to claim, "I'm just saying what everyone else is thinking!" or even "Donald Trump just says what everyone else is thinking." It's understandable, since "bravery" and "honesty" are generally considered to be positive attributes, whereas being an asshole or a bully is not generally a thing people find very attractive.

There are, of course, situations in which decent people have passing mean thoughts but don't say them out loud because they have tact, but a good deal of the time no one is actually thinking what these cretins are thinking. Especially when they are gross racists.

A Texas middle school teacher has been put on administrative leave following a viral video in which he proudly explained to a group of ethnically diverse schoolchildren that he is is an "ethnocentrist."

In the first clip, a student asks to to be allowed to go to the bathroom, noting that the teacher always lets other groups of kids go to the bathroom but not the Black kids. “Bro, that’s racist,” he says.

The teacher writes a pass for him while saying, “So, if I was racist, I wouldn’t let you go to the restroom, would I?”

It's not clear what happens between the first and second clip, but context clues suggest the teacher told the students that he used to be racist but had since stopped being racist, in his own opinion. In the next clip, another student says, "So are you trying to say you used to think that?"

"Yes, sometimes," the teacher said.

The student who asked to go to the bathroom told the teacher, "You said 'I am racist,' that means right now," suggesting that this was not something he had put behind him. The children continued to try to get him to say whether or not he is racist. "So you are a racist," a student says.

"Damn, how many times do I gotta say it?" the teacher said, adding, “I’m frustrated with this conversation,” after the kids called him out for swearing.

“You guys don’t think that I’ve made peace with all this stuff? You think I’m still walking around prejudiced against people?" the teacher asks. One can assume they probably did.

In the final clip, the teacher explains, “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one ... I think everybody thinks that and they're just not honest about it."

The students explain to him that no, not everybody thinks that. The teacher says he believes that "on that level" everybody is racist. The students then tell him that they have lost respect for him, to which he responds to by telling them that they should have more respect for him now, because of how he is honest.

Whether or not they have respect for him or not doesn't matter, because hopefully he will soon no longer be working there. He has still not been identified but I am not entirely unconvinced he is not Craig Cobb, the guy that tried to buy Leith, North Dakota, in order to establish a "whites-only" town.

The school sent out a letter to parents telling them they were aware of the incident and that the teacher had been placed on administrative leave.

We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.



Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.

What that investigation would entail, it is hard to say. Surely, middle school is difficult enough without adding an "ethnocentric" teacher to the mix.

