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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
18mEdited

Bakker's prison sentence re-corrected to 45 years; I saw "40" in a different obit and changed it, but the Times had it right and I shoulda stuck with it.

And yes, this is the Open Thread, silly.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Gimothy the Goose update!

I think that the Gimmy Crew is actually Gimothy’s family. I believe Angel, the one with one wing that has a section sticking up is mom, the goose on the left is dad and the one in back is a sibling. They are always together and always looking out for Gimothy. They stay away from the other geese (who harass Gimmy) and stick with the ducks. It is incredibly sweet and amazing to see how these birds stay together and care for one another.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-354352178?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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