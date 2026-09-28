Wonkette

Wonkette

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Always Be Ithacating's avatar
Always Be Ithacating
2h

The first thing campus police are taught is to never, ever bring in the municipal police. It might look bad to the donors.

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
1h

>>“She never says that she was drugged without her knowledge. She admits to taking drugs and alcohol voluntarily and with knowledge. She does not allege that she was forced to engage in any acts. She does not say that she was physically helpless or unconscious or incapacitated at any point during the time at the fraternity house,” Van Houten said.<<

I'll take "Egregious Examples of Victim Blaming" for $1,000, Alex.

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