Police at the scene of Thursday double shooting in Portland

Barely 24 hours after the murder of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, DHS agents shot husband Luis David Nico Moncada in the arm and his wife Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras in the chest during a traffic stop in the residential neighborhood of Hazelwood in Portland, Oregon. And, once again, DHS is repeating the same refrains, that the couple tried to run them over, and the shots were defensive, and the couple was trying to flee, and are insisting the two are in a Venezuelan gang, with no evidence.

We have seen DHS agents’ routine play out many times now: they approach a car, facial-recognition-app open and at the ready, and if the occupants don’t comply fast enough, they smash windows, point guns, and sometimes even reach in the car and try to hang on. Then if the car tries to pull away, they holler that they are pitiful victims being dragged, while another agent starts blasting shots off. Like they did with Good, and on Christmas Eve in Glen Burnie, MD, and at least a dozen other times.

They can lie in our faces because the truth does not apply to the executive branch in any sort of legal sense any more. Any shootings by DHS are considered federal investigations, and will be headed by Kash Patel.

And by the way, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin’s husband Ben Yoho is CEO of Strategy Group, the Republican consulting firm that ran Kristi Noem’s gubernatorial campaign, which just got $200 million no-bid taxpayer dollars. In the fascism and bloodshed now and to come, and your incandescent rage, don’t forget how corrupt to the core it all is, too. Many MAGA pals are and will be getting very very rich off the ethnic and thought-cleansing.

Now the legal penalty for not complying fast enough, or complying with the wrong set of conflicting instructions being screamed at you by multiple people, or reflexively hitting the gas when there’s a gun pointed at your face, is death by firing squad. It’s wildly dangerous. But not to the agents! Some have done the same dance hundreds of times or more, like Minnesota murderer Jonathan Ross; he was literally a firearms instructor.

And the same people who are saying Charlie Kirk is a holy martyr like Jesus give not one solid fuck if a speeding vehicle piloted by a headless corpse happens to crash into a crowded playground. Nor does firearms instruction include trying to shoot with one hand while you record content on the other. It’s a wonder they don’t oops-shoot their own more often.

Diva Donald Trump responded with his usual aplomb.

In Oregon, Attorney General Dan Rayfield said he’s opening an investigation, and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson blasted ICE for being liars:

We know what the federal government says happened here. There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time has long passed.

And,

We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a “training ground” for militarized agents, and the “full force” threatened by the administration has deadly consequences. As Mayor, I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed.

And Oregon Governor Tina Kotek demanded that the feds be transparent and cooperate so an investigation can take place.

But we all know that’s not fucking happening. No doubt Trump officials told Minnesota that if they try to arrest sweet innocent baby lamb Jonathan Ross — both very experienced and so wracked by PTSD from hanging on to moving cars that he can’t quit shooting at them — that the Feds will descend on the jailhouse in Blackhawk helicopters to bust him out like the fall of Saigon.

Renee Nicole Good was not the first homicide death from this regime, she was the fourth. In September, a cook from Mexico, Silverio Villegas González, was killed allegedly trying to flee Border Patrol in a Chicago suburb, as was an unidentified Mexican man in December in Rio Grande City, Texas. And on New Year’s Eve, an unidentified off-duty ICE agent used his service weapon to shoot and kill a Black man and US citizen, Keith Porter, in the courtyard of their shared apartment complex in Northridge, Los Angeles, after the armed and plain-clothed agent confronted Porter as he was allegedly firing celebratory gunshots into the air.

According to The Trace, which is tracking, there have also been at least 16 other incidents of DHS shooting at people. At least three people have been non-fatally shot while allegedly observing or documenting immigration raids, and five were shot while allegedly driving away from traffic stops or evading an enforcement action.

Whoever you are, if you woke up Wednesday morning thinking that you would be able to go about your day without being targeted by law enforcement, by the end of Thursday you were no longer operating under that delusion. It could be any one of us who makes a wrong turn, or doesn’t comply fast enough, or otherwise stumbles into the crosshairs of some agent with an itchy trigger finger who joined up in the hopes of being able to murder whoever they want, with the full force and power of the state behind them.

These agents were smirking and apparently so pleased with themselves while they denied their victim medical aid.

It should also be noted, 404 Media reports that DHS has purchased two new apps, called Tangles and Webloc, that let them see the recent location data of any phone in a given area and cross-references it with commercial data sets. Now if they want to see, say, whose phone in any city was at a protest earlier that day, DHS can, with no warrant. Just a touch of a button, and they can access detailed data from ordinary cellphone apps, like Facebook or the weather, and compile that data for an extremely detailed record of almost any phone users’ activity.

Anybody could be stopped for a “targeted enforcement stop” now, after Brett Kavanaugh and his five thug-hugging friends on the Supreme Court decreed that simply having foreign vibes is enough to detain someone. And if DHS wants to shoot you, or does by accident, it doesn’t matter what any camera shows. DHS will say you were resisting, or had been bwwwokkking their twwuckks, and if you were trying to not block their trucks, like Good was, then they will say you were wwwesisting and fwwwweeing and deserved to die for it, and if you get away they will run you down, ram your car, and shoot some more, like Noem after a puppy.

Want to do your free speech to warn people that ICE is coming? Death. Is that a government masked man who pulled up next to you in an unmarked vehicle, or a rapist trying to carjack you … whoops, you thought about the question too long, also death. Raul was a softy.

But they can’t murder everyone on the list, so as goes the fascist playbook, they will make random examples of people, until everyone reflexively turns in their neighbors for not pressing one for English and greets every masked goon with an “All Heil God Emperor Trump!”

Welp, as Chairman Mao Zedong once said, in Mandarin with a Hunanese accent, if you think you’re lonely now, wait until tonight, girl. It always seems darkest before it’s pitch black. We all need to find our peoples, look out for one another and huddle down. If you’re compelled to record and witness, or speak freely, be aware of their capabilities and put your own safety first, please.

We have to keep hope alive that this will end, and that there will be consequences someday, even though that day may seem impossibly far away.

