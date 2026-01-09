Wonkette

Garbageman
Jackie Singh (Active) @HackingButLegal

Overheard: "It took four blocks and five years to go from kneeling on a black man's neck to shooting a white woman in the face"

4:51 AM · Jan 9, 2026

https://xcancel.com/HackingButLegal/status/2009563683383545900

Snarfyguy
"Also if you can read this, you’re on a list."

I can't read it, I swear!

