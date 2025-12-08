Gif by Martini Glambassador!

Vladimir Putin is praising Trump’s new “Security Strategy” of leaving Europe to deal with Russia all alone as perfectly aligning with his own vision. Imagine that. (BBC archive link)

The narrative of the murders somebody did on September 2 of two boat-bombing survivors in the Caribbean continues to shift! Now, according to members of the House and Senate armed services committee who saw video and talked to Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley behind closed doors last Thursday, the time between the first strikes on the boaters and the ones to finish off the survivors was 41 minutes. A very long and coincidentally timed dump for Secretary of War/Defense Pete *HIC* Hegseth to have taken! And the boat was not even headed in the direction of the US, but towards Suriname, in the opposite direction. So much for Hegseth knowing for sure it was Tren de Aragua coming to poison America. (CNN/ Time)

Once again, the Trump administration has admitted illegally deporting a man, one Faustino Pablo Pablo, to Guatemala despite an immigration judge’s order that he was likely to be tortured there. (CourtListener)

Okay, maybe it’s not a happy Monday. And the Sunday New York Times knows whose fault that is!:

(Joe Biden deported MORE people than Trump in his first term.) And,

Oh, is that who did that? The Times did happen to notice that Trump is president and his “security strategy” is a recipe for authoritarian-hugging grift, though, so that is nice. (New York Times gift link)

Slate dares to ask the question, what can we do about all these boys growing up to be brainwashed-extremist antisocial morons? (Slate gift link)

Bruna Ferreira, the Brazilian-born mother of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew and godchild recently deported for overstaying her visa as a child, disputes her public portrayal as a criminal and absentee mom. “I asked Karoline to be godmother over my only sister. I made a mistake there, in trusting. … Why they’re creating this narrative is beyond my wildest imagination.”(Washington Post gift link)

Facing intense pressure, the Indiana House has approved re-drawn congressional maps to eliminate all Democratic seats. And Virginia is considering re-drawing to eliminate all Republican seats but one. (Democracy Docket / Newsweek)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has taken up a case to decide if ICE can hold detainees in local jails. (NBC)

JFC!! “Trump administration plans to end prison rape protections for trans and intersex people, memo says.” (Prism)

Santo Tequila of Watertown, South Dakota, is taking heat for hosting Kristi Noem’s 54th birthday, where she wore a sombrero, of course. (Daily Mail)

The Department of Education still exists, and is now demanding hundreds of fired employees in the Office for Civil Rights return to work to help slog through a backlog of cases. (USA Today)

As Trump’s approval rating keeps sinking, reportedly his cabinet is worried that blaming Biden over The Affordability and lying about the inflation is not soothing Greg and Gladys Grocery Shopper, but Trump is still in denial about that. (WSJ gift link)

He rambled on about other guys’ dick sizes again too. Normal! (JoeMyGod)

And the client from hell also now has a new architect for his 90k-square-foot ballroom. (CBS)

After months of despicably smirking with no comment over her “genes” ad, Sydney Sweeney would now like everyone to know she is “against hate.” (Variety archive link)

Funner things!

This piece, “Regular Animals,” by the artist Beeple debuted at Miami Art Basel:

And Colin Jost does a quality Pete Hegseth!

