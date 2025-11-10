Wonkette

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

They all seem like awful people and I hate everyone in this story.

But if you are a petty, vindictive and insane person, being a Republican US Rep seems a pretty good job to have, since you have to show up something like 60(?) hours in the year to do the job that you were elected to do, and the rest of the time you can focus on dreaming up wild conspiracies and taking up law enforcement's time tracking down every accusation. Really an excellent use of taxpayer dollars.

2 replies
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3h

...

*backs away slowly*

1 reply
522 more comments...

