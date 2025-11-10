Patrick Bryant and Nancy Mace in 2022 (screengrab)

South Carolina’s First District GOP Rep. Nancy Mace seems real crazy! Not pretend crazy for cameras, a la Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s now suddenly imbued with the horse sense to realize that the Epstein coverup and ballooning healthcare costs from the Big Blowjobs Bill are wildly unpopular. Or horny-racist-redneck-crazy, like Lauren Boebert. Mace seems for real crazy, the kind that is not self-aware enough to know it is crazy. Wild-eyed swamp-water cuckoo!

And that means bubbling trouble a-brewin’ for her bid for governor of South Carolina. There was her freaking out and suing the TSA and American Airlines for forcing her to have a screaming, cursing meltdown at agents after they neglected to meet her at the curb at the local airport (she was in a different-colored car than her staff had told them), which was bad enough to even make Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott publicly rebuke her. Luckily, she is being represented in her lawsuit by Larry Klayman, the greatest lawyer in the world.

But there is an even worse escándalo, a new lawsuit/counterclaim from her ex Patrick Bryant seeking damages for invasion of privacy, defamation, and emotional distress. Remember him? He’s her former fiancé, the guy Mace’s onetime political adviser Wesley Donehue claimed in a deposition last April Mace had been trying to blackmail into signing over $5.5 million worth of property they’d shared, by threatening to air sex-crime allegations against him.

PREVIOUSLY!

Now Bryant’s suit has added more scorchers, including accusations that Mace and the ex-wife of another one of the four Mace accused of sex crimes, Eric Bowman, conspired to concoct a plot to convince another woman to falsely accuse Bowman and Bryant of raping her and filming it. Holy moly! The four men are also being sued by the Jane Doe, we’ll see what happens with that, but none of the men have been charged with a crime.

Mace claims that the Speech and Debate Clause protects her from having to answer questions about the accusations she’s made, and has refused to be deposed for any related lawsuits. But that doesn’t save her from the airing of grievances, and you can’t help wonder if the tantrum Mace just threw in an airport is related to the pressure, was a distraction, and/or was a true mental meltdown. She sure has had a lot of drama this year.

But once upon a time, in the halcyon Biden days of 2022, it seemed Nancy Mace had found true love in wealthy, bald businessman Bryant, and he gave her a direct-to-social-media proposal.

Soon after, she and Bryant bought those two properties together in DC and Isle of Palms, South Carolina. We don’t know who paid how much of which, but $5.5 million seems mighty spendy for a House Rep.’s $174K-per-year-salary and royalties from a single book that nobody remembers she wrote. Just saying.

And their happiness was not to last. Around 18 months after their engagement, Mace began to suspect Bryant of cheating on her. So, Bryant claims, Mace, then a 45-year-old woman, put an AirTag on his car to track him, and hacked his phone to install an app on it that let her download everything on it. Hint, if you ever find yourself doing either of those things, you are the crazy person! Just break up already! Let that man go! Plenty of dick in the sea!

But snoop Mace did, and in her snoopings, according to Donehue, Mace found dating apps and also photos of other women on Bryant’s phone, including one of a girl on a couch, seemingly passed out with a blanket over her, and one that Mace said was a photo of someone being photographed up their skirt, and the blurry images of what Mace said was herself, naked-streaking across a room.

After her discoveries, according to Bryant and Donehue, Mace wavered in between wanting to get back together with Bryant and going on a Caribbean vacation with him, and claiming she was scared of him and threatening that she’d make public accusations against him unless he signed over what she referred to as HER properties.

And when Bryant didn’t budge, Donehue says Mace tasked him with blackmailing her ex, telling him that if he didn’t give Mace all of both properties, she was going to follow through with those accusations.

And according to Bryant’s complaint, in early 2024 Mace conspired with Eric Bowman’s estranged wife Melissa Britton to try to concoct a bogus gang-rape allegation stemming from a 2018 party, presumably with the unnamed Jane Doe who was pictured passed out under a blanket. Bryant says the woman had fallen into the pool after several hours of drinking, and then passed out on a couch.

Mace and Britton allegedly got together to discuss the incident, “at which point the conspiracy was formed and the story was repurposed and publicized as part of a coordinated effort to harm Bryant,” that the woman had been gang-raped after the picture was taken. But Bryant claims that Jane Doe did not remember any such thing, as it didn’t happen, and that after investigating, South Carolina law enforcement found none of the “10,000 videos” of evidence against the men that Mace had claimed she possessed.

Donehue has claimed instead that there are scores of Verizon records of the phone calls and screenshots of text messages of Mace’s threatening conduct. Uh oh! It’s the sort of stuff that — if true and it was a person with an ordinary job in any other time or place — might could land a person in prison! And oh yes, Mace is suing Bowman and Donehue for defamation, too.

But Bryant said NO DEAL to Mace’s alleged attempted extortion. And so instead of settling quietly with her ex and moving on with her life, like a not-crazy person, Mace followed through on her threat, taking to the House floor in February to deliver that 50-minute speech accusing Bryant and also three other men, acquaintances of Bryant’s — Brian Musgrave, Eric Bowman and John Osborne — of “incapacitating women,” rape, voyeurism, sex trafficking, witness intimidation, and “premeditated, calculated exploitation of innocent women and girls in my district.”

Serious crimes! That South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division has investigated, and found no evidence of. But Mace claims this is because AG Alan Wilson (who is also running for governor) is doing a conspiracy against her.

Brian Musgrave is also suing Mace for defamation. And the four are also suing podcaster Steven Crowder and Dan Ball of OANN for defamation for repeating Mace’s claims. Everybody is suing everybody! More tangled than Cypress Gardens!

Also one of the men, Bowman, was recently arrested on domestic violence charges, and has previously been accused of putting a tracker on a woman’s car. And Bryant’s lawyer Barrett Brewer just got sanctioned $48,000 from the judge for taking depositions before filing their lawsuit.

It is entirely possible that multiple people or even everyone in this story are bad-news-crazy! What are they putting in the she-crab soup down there?

Meanwhile, Mace has been going full-throttle on her social medias and even making AI animations about the whole thing. Very normal, sane behavior from a 47-year-old mother of two with a Master’s degree!

Lady, that check is made out to “Butcloer Boda,” for “Diet 0NON” dollars.

And Mace inadvertently confirmed that her real estate litigation with Bryant is ongoing.

Mace went on to claim she’s going to release evidence today “proving predator and alleged rapist Patrick Bryant from my floor speech is once again lying to the court in his frivolous complaint.” We will sure be keeping an eye out for that! As we have been since February!

Meanwhile, in the race for GOP nominee for governor, even before the most recent accusations, Mace was nearly tied with current lieutenant governor Pamela Evette at 17 and 16 percent, respectively, with Alan Wilson sinking and at eight percent. But nearly 47 percent of Republican voters say they’re undecided! So with seven months until the primary and a little less than a year to go before the election, really anything could happen. Also, Evette has had some family financial drama-scandal going on of her own. Holy Trump has not endorsed anyone yet, though every other Xeet of Mace’s is heaping His name with praise.

What’s too much crazy for South Carolina voters? Maybe they don’t even care about fishy assault claims and a little blackmail. Or SNAP, healthcare and The Groceries. Who knows!

But hot dang, is that all some filthy swampwater.

There’s only one thing we know for sure, and that is … love stinks!

[Daily Mail / Mediaite / Daily Beast archive link / Politico archive link]

