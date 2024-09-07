This is Glitter, who I hope/assume was named after the Mariah Carey movie. Courtesy of our friend Bozi Lingus!

Happy Weekend!

Today is International Bacon Day, which I imagine is probably one of the biggest days of the year for the still-quite-robust bacon novelty product industry. I actually have nothing against bacon (although I didn’t start liking it until 2020 — I skeeved it for years after living with a girl who was on the Atkins diet), though I did think people got a little overwhelming about it for a minute/decade or so there. I don’t really get people who have “themes,” so a lot of people at once all deciding that their personal theme was “liking bacon” did strike me as odd.

Today is also Peggy Noonan’s birthday, and I thought some of you just might want to know that, in case you wanted to have your own private celebrations. Also for anyone who still believes in astrology, Julie Kavner has the exact same birthday (Sept 7, 1950) so …

Anyway, I don’t have any Peggy Noonan or bacon-themed presents for you (sorry!), but I do have this incredible commercial for a Niagara Falls strip club where all of the ladies wear fur coats (I guess?). Courtesy of r/ObscureMedia.

It apparently still exists (and is on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, which I actually did not expect), but no one on the website is wearing any fur coats and no “French table dancing” is promised. Sorry if it makes me a snob, but I say it’s only real table dancing if it comes from the Danse-sur-table region of France.

(And if you were wondering — yes, I will absolutely be spending part of today recreating the “CLASS” t-shirt.)

Also, this week, I bring you a very upsetting live-action Babar.

Why are the humans wearing human masks? I don’t understand!

Talk amongst yourselves!