Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Trump’s “Apprentice”-style VP pick race. Gross. I say it’ll be JD Vance, and he should then hide in shame forever after they lose. (Bulwark)

LOLLLLL Trump had a meeting with all the congressional Republicans Thursday, and he immediately insulted Milwaukee, where we’ll be throwing you a party at the Republican National Convention this July! Wait no he didn’t you scurrilous liar. Wait yes he did but he was talking about crime. Wait no he didn’t yes he did but he was talking about RIGGED AND STOLLEN and “we need to do better in urban centers.” Good thing we can count on all these gentlemen to always be paragons of honesty and not shitball liars!

Can the Supreme Court nullify Trump’s convictions? I mean, they’re not supposed to, but fuck it, if they want to. (Vox)

Why does MAGA love to be seen as villains, Amanda Marcotte? (Salon)

Cool cool cool, when you want Trump to aid some people getting slaughtered, you just explain to him how he can make money off it. (Bulwark)

Here’s more about the weirdo fringe people the Alitos were hanging out with when mean Lauren Windsor recorded them being insane. SPOILER: They’re the ones who’ve been cuddling the Republican judges to their bosoms, and to whom Alito leaked the Hobby Lobby decision. (Left Hook)

Oh dear, Dastardly Joe shot down a Blackhawk helicopter holding hundreds of thousands — nay, billions! — of ballots for Trump! This very sane lady says so! (Joe. My. God.)

Election Nice Time! This Democrat dropped out of the primary race for Congress, meaning Sarah McBride, everybody’s favorite traffic nerd, will hit the House! (WDEL)

Asthma’s down! Clean air is up! Thanks renewable energy! (The Guardian)

The Sandy Hook survivors graduated from high school, cry cry cry. (BBC)

People in cool cities, your Alamo Drafthouses have been saved by … Sony! That’s nice. (The Hollywood Reporter)

Disneyland union sues over workers being punished for Mickey Mouse Raised Fist buttons. I love this so much. (OC Register)

Colonel Edward Thomas Ryan has one more thing he wants you to know. (Legacy)

IF IT’S FRIDAY, EVAN POPS IN! Hi! At my li’l side project place, we’re talking about IF YOU’RE ATTACKING DOLLY PARTON, YOU’VE LOST THE WHOLE DAMN WAR. Come by when you’re done here, share, subscribe, sit a spell! [The Moral High Ground]

Share this post! Share

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What time is it? It’s time for snacks!

We are partnered with Martie, for two good purposes: keeping overstock out of landfills, and also saving hella money. This is an ad-like object, we get a commission, and I really think you’ll like it.

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

This is not a link to buy anything, it is a button, for to give us money.

Alms for Wonkette!