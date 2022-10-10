Last Monday, Herschel Walker's ex-girlfriend revealed that he'd gotten her pregnant and paid for her abortion in 2009. Friday, the New York Times reported that Walker had asked his ex to have a second abortion two years later. She refused and Walker bailed like the racial stereotype Republicans love to invoke in their stump speeches.

This is the sort of week that would've normally ended a competent politician's career. Fortunately, Walker isn't competent. Republicans are still all in on their Georgia Senate nominee. He only paid for an abortion. It's not like he voted to impeach Donald Trump or suggested President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

PREVIOUSLY:

So What's New With Herschel Walker?

Uh Oh! Did Herschel Walker's Broken Brain Forget Buying Abortion For Literal Mother Of His Child?

This is a sharp change from 2016 when prominent elected Republicans claimed they’d had enough after the "Access Hollywood" tape and pulled their support from Trump (temporarily in most cases). No one so far has said they’re writing in Kelly Loeffler’s name instead of Walker, and gross so-called “locker room talk” is arguably less disqualifying than literal felony murder, which is what Republicans would say they believe Walker did if he paid for an abortion. Sure, he’s denied it all, but he's a known liar. His ex-girlfriend has literal receipts and corroborating witnesses, which are more than enough to incriminate an average person under the very same forced birth laws Republicans have promoted.

Republicans are uniformly rallying to Walker's side. Senators Tom Cotton and Rick Scott are campaigning for Walker in Georgia on Tuesday. This should certainly inject a jolt of humanity and charisma into his staggered campaign.

Scott told the Washington Post:

The Democrats want to destroy this country, and they will destroy anyone who gets in their way. Today, it’s Herschel Walker, but tomorrow it’s the American people.



I’m on Herschel’s team — they picked the wrong Georgian to mess with. I’m proud to stand with Herschel Walker and make sure Georgians know that he will always fight to protect them from the forces trying to destroy Georgia values.

No one “messed with” Walker, who was doing a fine job destroying Georgia values well before he launched his candidacy. He even did so remotely, while living in Texas.

Walker has what Diane Chambers from “Cheers” once described as the “morals of a rutting sea elephant and the intelligence of lint.” Propping up this disaster candidate requires further demonizing Democrats. In his supposed comeback campaign ad, Walker called Warnock a liar (he’s not) and someone who doesn’t "believe in redemption" (he’s a literal Baptist minister).

Walker claims he’s “saved by grace” without actually owning up to his many sins. That’s how Republicans do religion, though. It’s just a blunt instrument to attack and oppress others.

Meanwhile, Warnock has maintained a positive, uplifting campaign, despite Republicans steering a mudslide in his direction. Here’s his latest ad, where he reminds voters how unfit Walker is for the job in a lighthearted manner that never mentions the FBI secret agent dragon slayer by name.

www.youtube.com

Scott is head of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), so he’s on the hook for seeing this through. Cotton has deliberately chosen to throw a bone to MAGA in general and Trump specifically. He has presidential ambitions, as absurd as that is, and he’s a calculating opportunist. Cotton must believe the line to the Republican presidential nomination starts in Georgia.

Walker’s abandoned child with his ex is 10 years old now, and I don’t want to exploit his situation. He deserves privacy. What’s relevant politically is that Republicans just don’t care. You could say it's strictly business: Walker will promote their awful policies, but it's possibly even more sinister. They might look at Walker and feel a sense of superiority that Warnock denies them.

[ Washington Post / New York Times ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?