Ronna (once Romney) McDaniel is probably the worst Republican National Committee chair in recent memory. Michael Steele presided over the 2010 Tea Party Revolution, which ultimately consumed him. During Reince Priebus’s tenure, Republicans regained the Senate and the White House. However, the McDaniel era is one gigantic faceplant: Republicans lost the House, the presidency, and the Senate. Instead of an anticipated red wave, they ended the midterms with a paltry House majority and a jelly-of-the-month club membership.

McDaniel is a big loser and Republicans seem ready to ditch her. Sunday, when asked about the future of the RNC, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News host Sean Duffy that Republicans “need to win." That sounds like a blatant broadside at McDaniel, because apparently winning just ain’t her bag.

Noem insisted that “our kids' future” depends on Republicans winning elections. Maybe she’s talking about her own personal kids, who we guess needed some extra special mommy governor help with their real estate appraisal licenses. But LGBTQ kids or any kids who benefitted from the child tax credit are better off when Democrats are in charge. Hunter Biden’s laptop investigations won’t fund school lunch programs.

PREVIOUSLY:

Ronna McDaniel Wants An Apology, Please, For Democrats Possibly Foiling GOP’s Voter Suppression Scheme

Just In Time For Halloween: Ronna McDaniel's Rainbow Fentanyl Maaaadness!

www.youtube.com

“We really all have a responsibility to message what Republican policies bring to this country,” Noem said, seemingly under the impression that Republican policies aren’t all hot garbage. Shouting “groomer!” and “critical race theory!” even louder wouldn’t have helped them take the Senate. "And I don’t know a party that can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs. Everybody needs to evaluate what we are doing. Is it effective and are we messaging truly that our policies work?”

Republicans have no real policies other than demonizing marginalized groups, but nonetheless Noem presented her own unfortunate re-election as evidence of how Republicans can win with solid messaging. South Dakota has a double-digit partisan lean in the Republican Party’s favor. Noem's victory wasn’t that shocking.

“We ran against Joe Biden in this last election ... but I didn’t just talk about how bad Joe Biden was,” Noem went on. "I talked about all the good things we did in our state together, too. I talked about how conservative and Republican values worked.” She proceeded to share campfire fantasy tales about how Republicans are “hitting it out of the park” in South Dakota.

In fairness to Romney, who still sucks, it’s not as if she forced Republicans to nominate election deniers and brain-damaged former football stars. Republican House leaders have made it clear that their primary objective once they seize power is vengeance politics — bouncing Democrats off committees as payback for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rightful expulsion from serving on committees, and investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden’s extended family. Kevin McCarthy, potentially the next House speaker, has threatened to waste everyone’s time impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorka, which would ultimately go nowhere.

But, sure, let’s slap another coat of paint on this clown car showroom.

So far, McDaniel’s possible challengers for RNC chair include Rep. Lee Zeldin and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The pillow guy is a buffoon with sugarplum conspiracy theories dancing in his head, but Zeldin lost the New York gubernatorial race by just five points. His strength in some key districts was credited for Republicans’ relative over-performance in New York, which likely handed them their narrow House majority.

He looks like far more of a winner than McDaniel, who might soon be free to use her full name.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?