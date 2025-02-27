Mike Johnson closing his eyes and thinking about hurting people, probably

Well, we guess Republican congressmen have tried this town hall thing and it went poorly for them, so now they’re going to go back to hiding from voters. It’s not like they believe in democracy or answering to their constituents anyway. What’s the point of Donald Trump’s and Elon Musk’s fascist Nazi takeover if Republicans have to be held accountable or face re-election? As Trump said on the campaign trail, just come out and vote this time — he was talking to white supremacist Christian nationalists — and you won’t have to vote anymore, ever again.

No more people who jeer at you and tell you to fuck yourself when you tell them their unemployment is all part of God’s glorious plan. No more people to scream at you to do your job or get offended when you say them asking you questions is just like January 6. Don’t these peasants understand their congressman’s job is to help Dear Leader usher in a new golden age dictatorship of autocracy and Nazism?

Yeah fuck all that shit.

NBC News reports that House Republicans have decided to “hit the brakes” on all this town hall rigaramarole. They’re “weary and wary,” says the article. And the party leaders are saying “oh bless your hearts!” and “oh you poor things!” and saying they shouldn’t do town halls anymore if they’re scary, and they ARE very scary:

Party leaders suggest that if lawmakers feel the need to hold such events, they do tele-town halls or at least vet attendees to avoid scenes that become viral clips, according to GOP sources. A GOP aide said House Republican leaders are urging lawmakers to stop engaging in them altogether.

Hate those viral clips where a voter tells their congressman they don’t like getting fired from their important jobs so that a South African terrorist and his team of young incels can lob nuclear bombs into the very functioning of the federal government under the obviously fake auspices of “finding fraud and waste.” Some of those voters even suggest that Republican congressmen have power to do something about it, if they’d pull their mouths off Donald Trump’s anus long enough!

As NBC News notes, this is happening as House Republicans themselves are in the midst of trying to hurt the American people their own selves, pushing through a budget that’s basically tax cuts for ka-trillionaires, while shooting Medicaid and other vital services with machine guns. It’s just bad optics! Republicans prefer to be able to hurt the American people and destroy their lives without pushback and in general without voters noticing.

“I don’t know that a specific edict is going to come down from on high that they need to stop or anything, but a message I believe has been clearly sent that this narrative should end very soon,” [an RNC] official said. “Probably the best way for that to happen is no more town halls. Elon Musk’s work still has the administration’s support, period.”

That’s right! And you know who ELSE loves the way Republicans are punching American voters in the face and running over them with flaming Cybertrucks? The American people love it, and they are asking Republicans to back up and run them over again!

Danielle Alvarez, some delusional clownfuck from the RNC, says that “The president's policies are incredibly popular, and the American people applaud his success in cutting the waste, fraud and abuse of their hard-earned taxpayer dollars,” and that “Pathetic astroturf campaigns organized by out-of-touch, far-left groups are exactly why Democrats will keep losing."

Likewise, Mike Johnson, the father of lies who runs the House, told Kaitlan Collins on CNN last night that the town halls don’t concern him, because those are all paid protesters anyway. He said he doesn’t have concerns that Democrats will be able to use the clips from these town halls against Republifcans because “the videos you saw of the town halls were for paid protesters in many of those places. These are Democrats who went to the events early and filled up the seats.”

Kaitlan Collins was like hmmmm seems like bullshit.

And Mike Johnson said, “Many of them were. I don’t know.”

And Kaitlan Collins said, “One Republican acknowledged they were his constituents.”

And Mike Johnson said:

“Uh, one Republican acknowledged they were constituents. That’s fantastic. Okay, but they had Democrats come and fill the seats early, all right? This is an old playbook that they pulled out and ran, and it made it look like that what is happening in Washington is unpopular. But I’m gonna tell you, Kaitlan, the American people are behind what’s happening.”

Do we have polling on this? We do! Let’s go to the polls!

A new YouGov poll finds DOGE to be the most unpopular government “department” of all the departments, and a Washington Post/Ipsos poll says President Musk’s approval rating is only 34 percent, and Donald Trump’s approval ratings started out for shit and are only dropping, and these are not outliers, they are every single poll, everybody hates Donald Trump, everybody hates Elon Musk, everybody would rather get Ebola in the middle of a plane crash than look at their fucking faces ever again, and thanks to their policies, which people hate even more than they hate the men personally, people are more likely to get Ebola in the middle of a plane crash than at any other time in human history.

But sure, RNC dimwit Danielle Alvarez and Mike Johnson and all the rest of y’all. Continue to fuck around and find out. Your plans have all been executed flawlessly so far, can’t imagine what might go wrong.

