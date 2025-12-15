Wonkette

Old Man Shadow
2h

I have insurance. Not great. Not good. Not horrid either.

The cost as follows:

Payroll deductions YTD: $8,000

Employer payments YTD: $14,000

Deductible for family of four: $6,500

____________________________

Total cost: $28,500.

Giving people $1,000 dollars for an HSA to pay for health care is trying to put out a forest fire with a water dropper.

Teen Laqueefa
1h

OT

Bill Grueskin

‪@bgrueskin.bsky.social

Ahmed al Ahmed, the man who tackled one of the Bondi killers, became an Australian citizen 3 years ago.

His deed was "his way of conveying his gratitude for staying in Australia, for being granted citizenship."

He took 5 bullets, and fears he'll lose his left arm.

Picture - https://bsky.app/profile/bgrueskin.bsky.social/post/3ma22rx5bns23

