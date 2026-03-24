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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
16h

The Estivating Hibernian, your Aunt Aoife, has new Postcards To That Asshole:

"The Incompetent in Chief deserves the haunting of those 175 Iranian schoolgirls."

"This season of "The Apprentice" blows.

(Please reset this ugly timeline ASAP TYFYATTM"

https://theestivatinghibernian.substack.com/p/incompetent-in-chief?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
13h

The zoom in honor of Furry Caterwauling will start at 8pm ET, the link will be posted right before it starts. Everyone is welcome.

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