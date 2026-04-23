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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
1h

Mengele-without-a-medical degree just showed his entire leathery ass for us in Congress. And yes Dems got plenty of dunks, but dunks aren't going to be enough.

I need it front and center. This piece of shit (who I want to remind you was bankrolled by Republicans as part of the full-throated press to shiv Joe Biden and Democrats in general in that manufactured crisis) has advocated for the genocide of Black children. The "rehoming" is the same thing as the genocidal "Indian schools."

This man, the Paragon of Pestilence, is set to kill millions via generational damage. He, along with Blotto von Bismarck and Herr Miller, is part of the Holy Trinity of extremely dangerous Maladministration 2.0 figures. And his heavy breathing through the microphone is just his regaling us with his reaction to sounding one of his acquired raccoon wieners. Probably uses them as swizzle sticks too.

Mengele-without-a-medical degree makes me sick...and when he gets to wild out...he's probably going to do it literally too.

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
33mEdited

It still absolutely astounds me that any Americans rejected the Covid vaccine. It’s a fucking miracle of modern medicine that they created and distributed a vaccine so quickly.

When it was first released, I would have crawled over broken glass to get the jab.

And I literally wept with relief when I got the jab. “You are a life-giver,” I said to the pharmacist.

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