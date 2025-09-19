Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
phantom_stranger's avatar
phantom_stranger
2h

Rogan is exactly what Isaac Asimov was talking about. EXACTLY.

“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” ― Isaac Asimov

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Lucidamente's avatar
Lucidamente
2hEdited

OT but BREAKING NEWS

hahahaha, this dipshit

https://www.thedailybeast.com/judge-strikes-trumps-nyt-lawsuit-for-being-too-angry-to-consider/

Judge Strikes Trump’s NYT Lawsuit for Being Too Angry to Consider

A U.S. District judge said Donald Trump’s lawsuit violated a federal procedural rule.

A judge has temporarily thrown out Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times because it was too long and angry to consider.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush, said Trump violated a federal procedural rule saying lawsuits require a “short and plain” statement outlining why the plaintiff deserves relief.

He added a complaint is not “a public forum for vituperation and invective” or “a protected platform to rage against an adversary.”

Trump has 28 days to file an amended complaint

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flmd.447437/gov.uscourts.flmd.447437.5.0.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
412 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture