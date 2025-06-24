Wonkette

Tom65
4h

I still think this is a long-con where the Kennedy Center becomes insolvent for lack of attendance and Trump bulldozes it for a tacky hotel.

Old Man Shadow
4h

You know, this whining reminds me a lot of folks like Kirk Cameron or Kevin Sorbo complaining about how conservatives can't get jobs in Hollywood.

And my reply is always, "Motherfucker, Tom Selleck and Kelsey Grammar have been working in Hollywood consistently for 45+ years. People don't want to work with you either because you're a fucking asshole or because you don't have actual talent."

Ric, you're just a fucking asshole. That's why talent doesn't want to come perform for you.

