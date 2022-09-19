Don Bolduc has seen the light!

The notorious election denier and Trump cultist has abandoned the Big Lie — sort of — and just in time for the New Hampshire Senate election he’s set to botch for Republicans.

Maggie Astor at The New York Times compared Bolduc's about face to “ a driver making a screeching U-turn,“ when he is more accurately a liar who's remained on the untruth expressway. He hasn’t reversed positions. He’s just saying whatever it takes to win the November election against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

The retired army general announced on Fox Newis, “I’ve done a lot of research on this, and I’ve spent the past couple weeks talking to Granite Staters all over the state from every party, and I have come to the conclusion — and I want to be definitive on this — the election was not stolen."

Oh, he’s done so much research, we’re sure. It's not as if he stumbled onto conclusive proof that the 2020 election wasn't rigged. He sounds like someone finally conceding that the moon landing happened because he talked it over with his barber, who made a compelling argument for why Stanley Kubrick didn’t film the whole thing on a soundstage.

He tries to have it both ways, like a cowardly hack. He says there was probably fraud (there wasn’t) but the results aren't in dispute, as they were just before the primary when he signed a letter with other former military leaders claiming widespread election fraud. He said — we imagine with tears streaming down his face -- "Elections have consequences, and, unfortunately, President Biden is the legitimate president of this country."

RINO!

Unfortunately for Bolduc, everyone on Hassan's campaign still has possession of their short-term memories. They've shared videos and multiple quotes from Bolduc where he's promoted the Big Lie. Election denial isn't his only eccentricity, however. He's also campaigned on abolishing the FBI and the Department of Education. He wants to repeal the 17th Amendment that allows voters to directly elect senators. When he delivered his primary victory speech, he carried a goofy-looking shield implanted with arrows that was supposed to evoke the Zack Snyder movie 300 .

Bolduc declared, “We have taken their arrows. We have successfully protected ourselves. We are now going to rally around the circle. Unity, Freedom, Liberty and together!" His audience generously interpreted this gibberish into a relevant statement and responded, "We are going to beat Maggie Hassan!"

Polls suggest otherwise. A new survey by Emerson College shows Hassan leading Bolduc 51 percent to 40 percent. He's gonna need a bigger shield.

Another poll from Saint Anselm College shows that six out of 10 New Hampshire voters oppose the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and that almost 60 percent of pro-choice voters are more motivated to vote as a result.

During the primary, Bolduc said he'd "always default for a system that protects lives from beginning to end." Now, that ole political U-turner claims that Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed 15-week abortion ban "doesn’t make sense" and individual states should determine their own abortion laws. Hassan has hammered Bolduc on this issue.

“Don Bolduc was just asked about a national abortion ban. His response – "get over it." Sorry, Don, but women will not “get over it.”” — Maggie Hassan (@Maggie Hassan) 1663516198

At a press conference Wednesday, Hassan said, “In the world’s greatest democracy, Don Bolduc will make women second-class citizens. National Republicans, from Mike Pence to leaders in the Senate and House, have waited years for the chance to ban abortion nationwide. If Don Bolduc is in the Senate, they would have a reliable vote to do just that.”

Bolduc might try to "pivot" and appear less extreme, but his campaign is perhaps the definition of too little, too late. He can't rebrand this freak show.

[ New York Times / Slate ]



