Donald Trump is expected to curb stomp his opponents in the Republican presidential primary, but what if he didn’t? This reminds me of those classic Marvel Comics’ “What If?” alternate reality scenarios: “What If Gwen Stacy Had Lived?” “What If Elektra Had Lived?” and now “What If The DeSantis Campaign Had Lived?”

Ron DeSantis keeps telling people he’s gonna score an upset victory in Iowa, despite the polls and his upsetting lack of charisma. The Florida governor was asked Friday if he expected Trump to even acknowledge defeat, considering his past history of election denial.

Loading video

“If Trump loses, he will say it’s stolen no matter what,” DeSantis replied (correctly). “He will try to delegitimize the results. He did that against Ted Cruz in 2016.”

Yes, he did! Trump tweeted the day after the 2016 Iowa caucus, “Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he illegally stole it. That is why all of the polls were so wrong any [sic] why he got more votes than anticipated. Bad!” Then came a baseless ultimatum:

“Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified,” he tweeted. Trump said later Wednesday that he’ll likely sue. “I probably will; what he did is unthinkable,” he said during an interview with Boston Herald Radio.

DeSantis would later beg for Trump’s endorsement in 2018 so he could win the Republican primary nomination for governor. He can hardly claim that he’s shocked and appalled by Trump’s sudden unsportsmanlike behavior.

“I don’t think there’s been a single time he’s ever been in competition for something, where he didn’t get it, where he has accepted [it],” DeSantis continued. “I think that that’s to be expected, but I don’t think people are gonna buy it.”

Republican primary voters have bought Trump’s Big Lie. It’s a serious problem that’s only gotten worse. According to an August CNN poll, a whopping 70 percent of Republicans believe President Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate. They didn’t just see this on TikTok. Cowards like DeSantis refused to call out Trump as a liar who actively undermined Republican faith in US elections.

Worse, in direct response to the Big Lie, DeSantis created an election crimes unit that persecuted Black people so he could remain in the good graces of MAGA election deniers, who he’s privately elevated to key positions. He worked with Florida Republicans to pass a bunch of stupid voting restrictions. This was especially desperate because unlike Georgia, Trump actually won Florida, but DeSantis was fully vice signaling his position on team MAGA LIES. It was not until August 2023 — just a couple months ago — that DeSantis definitively stated publicly that Trump had lost the 2020 election.

It’s a little late now for DeSantis to start talking like Liz Cheney — not to mention risky without a total spine transplant.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung mocked DeSantis, which is always fun, and said he was “acting out on his Lincoln Project fantasies and doing his best impression of a Never Trumper by reciting Democrat talking points peddled by Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign.”

“When Ron’s political career is finished in a few weeks,” Cheung added, “he can start moonlighting as a Democrat surrogate because he’s showing everyone his true colors.”

We leave you with what is currently the most embarrassing Ron DeSantis video, until he’s filmed giving a full-throated endorsement of Trump in a couple months.

[CBS News]

PREVIOUSLY:

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Share

Want To Donate Just Once?