Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who blew millions of dollars trying to become the Republican nominee for president but mostly just confused voters who aren’t Always Online, has at last taken on a foe who’s every bit as much a toxic sludge creature as he is. In a stunning episode of wingnut-on-wingnut violence, DeSantis this week got Very Online Angry at fellow rightwing shit-stirrer Chaya Raichik, the person behind the vile “Libs of TikTok” account on Elon Musk’s Fascist Online Roadhouse.

But DeSantis had a really good reason to take umbrage at Raichik, because she had libelslandered his state as maybe being too soft on immigration and horrible crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, who are in the rightwing imagination the only people responsible for crime in our once-great nation. (Haha, just kidding; wingnuts still hate Black people too!)

In a Libs of TikTok post on Twitter, Raichik posted a local news video from Palm Beach County about three undocumented immigrants who were arrested for sexually assaulting a woman whom they’d allegedly kidnapped and forced into a car. That is of course a terrible crime, but the most important part is that the suspects weren’t decent Godly American rapists but instead the depraved foreign kind of rapists, making their crime worthy of outrage. Raichik wrote that

This normally quiet, peaceful neighborhood in Florida was shaken this week when 3 illegals from Guatemala were arrested for forcing a woman into a car and s*xually ass*ulting her. Apparently FL also gives illegals drivers licenses! Biden’s open borders allows v*olent criminals to terrorize Americans.

We will once again point out that while it goes without saying that any sexual assault is unacceptable, crime statistics show that even undocumented immigrants are less likely than native-born Americans to commit violent crime.

Twitter’s “Community notes” dutifully flagged Raichik’s tweet, pointing out that Florida “does not issue drivers’ licenses to illegals” and that the state “no longer recognizes driver's licenses from other states which knowingly issue them to illegal immigrants,” a “correction” which might give you the impression that Florida won’t even recognize US citizens’ licenses from the states that issue licenses regardless of citizenship status.

The “community note” did not mention that US-born people are more likely to do violent crime than immigrants, because why would it?

DeSantis followed on with his very own “How dare you!” tweet, to prove he hates immigration too, OK? He wrote that Libs of Tiktok

got community noted for lying about FL law, which not only prohibits illegal aliens from getting drivers licenses but also prohibits recognition of licenses issued to illegal aliens from other states. Truth shouldn’t be a casualty of attempts to generate clicks and engagement farm.

Crom help us, that’s also a clearer statement about other states’ licenses, too.

But wait! Raichik, it seems, had already clarified who the bad guy really is! In a reply to her first tweet, she blamed the Democratic state attorney for Palm Beach County, because all Democrats are evil and hate America and Donald Trump!!

Quoth the slimy slimer,

This is Dave Aronberg @aronberg (D). The State Attorney for Palm Beach County. He divorced his wife because she liked Trump. His office allegedly told an illegal that he can get out of a ticket if he gets a drivers license. But Florida law doesn’t allow illegals to get drivers licenses. Why is @aronberg’s office trying to subvert Florida Law? Will @aronberg correct and clarify this?

Well anyone who’d get divorced because their spouse likes Trump is already evil. As for the allegation that the prosecutor’s office “told an illegal that he can get out of a ticket if he gets a drivers license,” Raichik doesn’t provide a link, but who knows, that could have happened, although she doesn’t explain how the three suspects would have heard about it. But the important thing here is that it’s a Democrat’s fault, and that’s obviously the only reason they committed a crime using a vehicle.

Jesus, just trying to untangle that thought process gave us a headache.

And yeah, there were well over a dozen replies that fixated solely on the prosecutor’s last name, because it’s 2024 and Elon Musk’s Twitter. But fear not — in addition to the anti-semitism, far more posters decided he had to be gay to leave a hot woman like that, or to be a Democrat.

Also too, DeSantis’s press secretary Jeremy Redfern posted a whole thread full of screenshots of multiple tweets condemning the decent immigrant-hating governor, and bemoaning the sad state of the world where people just believe any vile thing they read online, instead of only believing the vile things his boss says.

“This is the problem with posting things on the internet: people take you at your word, regardless of the truth.”

Redfern followed that with the lament that “This is now truth in some circles, even though it’s totally false,” and a heavy sigh that “This is something our comms team will be dealing with in perpetuity. It’s another false narrative that will never go away.”

Boy, that sure is tough. Maybe not as bad as Redfern’s comms colleague Christina Pushaw, who in 2022 explained that anyone who opposed Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law was probably a pedophile:

“If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”

After DeSantis complained that Raichik had bitten his face, Raichik was Most Upset at his unjustified cruelty, pointing out her follow-up tweets explaining it was Aronberg’s fault, and insisting she had simply made “a sarcastic comment” about driver’s licenses “because a woke State Attorney literally told an illegal to get a license.”

She went on to fret that she was the real victim of a face-eating leopard here:

Now the Governor who I've only ever congratulated for his wins and have never attacked, is publicly attacking me calling me a liar and a grifter. Just wow. I understand DeSantis wanting to correct the record and this post could've been a correction- championing Florida's incredible record on illegal immigration. Instead it turned into a personal attack.

It is so sad when hateful liars fight, isn’t it? Don’t they realize they need to focus on the real enemy, which is everyone who doesn’t want to fire all trans people and shoot all the illegals? There are faces to be eaten, after all.

