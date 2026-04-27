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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
22m

OT:

𝗙𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗳𝗳, 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗻’𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘀’ 𝗳𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁

𝘕𝘰, 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘦’𝘴 ‘𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘳𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘤’.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-178363148

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
17m

<Do they hate fun? And joy?>

They hate joy, they hate fun, they hate seasons in the sun.

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