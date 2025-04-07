Woman sprays vinegar at the sky to dissipate ‘chemtrails’ (YouTube)

On Thursday, the Florida state senate passed its “chemtrails” bill, meant to target and end the kind of weather manipulation that exists only in the fevered imaginations of people who get most of their information about the world from email forwards and conspiracy message boards.

SB-56, if it makes it into law, will ban the “the injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of this state for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight.”

In case that it’s not clear enough what that’s about, the bill’s sponsor Ileana Garcia (a Republican obviously) explained in the senate last month that she was specifically referring to “chemtrails,” a thing her constituents are apparently very concerned about.

“Many of us senators receive concerns, complaints on a regular basis regarding these condensation trails, AKA chemtrails. There’s a lot of skepticism,” Garcia explained in a committee hearing last month.

As we hope everyone knows by now, when people talk about “chemtrails,” they are actually talking about contrails, the trails of condensed water that come out of the backs of planes while they are flying. There is a variety of theories out there to [fail to] explain their purpose — making people sick in order to sell more pharmaceuticals, making people compliant in some fashion, and manipulating the weather for various nefarious reasons, which is what this bill aims to address.

Weather manipulation is, of course, an actual thing. Cloud seeding, for the purposes of addressing droughts, is an actual thing. But that is not what Ileana Garcia is talking about when she talks about the contrails.

On Wednesday, in a video posted to Twitter, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he supports the bill but is upset that it was “gutted” by the state House.

“I support the legislation, however, the Florida House of Representatives has gutted Sen. Garcia’s legislation, and they would actually codify the practice of geoengineering and weather modification,” DeSantis said in a video posted to Xitter on Wednesday. “People got a lot of kooky ideas that they can get in and put things in the atmosphere to block the sun and save us from climate change. We’re not playing that game in Florida. I support what Sen. Garcia is doing and I hope that people will tell the House of Representatives in Florida ‘do not gut this bill’.”

That’s not actually all that “kooky” of an idea, and although there are concerns worth considering, we may eventually end up at a point where that’s our only option to keep the polar ice caps from melting or Florida’s coastline from shrinking due to climate change.

The way the state house “modified” the bill was to require a license to do any geoengineering or weather modification, meaning that the government would have to approve whatever they were doing.

And now the bill goes back to the state house for consideration. ABC Action News in Tampa Bay explains that time is running out to get to the governor’s desk, as the legislative session only has about a month left and the two versions would have to be reconciled before DeSantis can sign it.

Wednesday, a report was released from the non-profit Climate Central finding that “just 25 years from now, a total of 23,000 people and 17,000 homes in Florida will experience annual coastal flooding, with high tides or strong winds that whip ocean water onto land, including into areas that would have previously been unaffected.”

Donate Just Once!

That sounds like the kind of thing that just might upset a whole lot of rich people who own property on the Florida coastline. The kind of people who probably donate to people’s political campaigns. So it might just be a good idea to leave the door open on that one.

And hey! Those who are really concerned about chemtrails can always make their own orgone blasters, buy some purple Tesla plates (not affiliated with Elon Musk) or stand in their backyards spraying vinegar at them, like this very smart lady.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!