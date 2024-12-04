Aren’t these Republican kooks just a veritable horn of plenty, a never-ending bounty of yuks, if they weren’t so damn scary-stupid. Here’s another one: Florida state Senator Ileana Garcia, who has filed a bill to ban the DEEP STATE from controlling the weather.

Garcia’s bill would prohibit the injection, release, or dispersion of any substance or apparatus into the atmosphere within Florida’s borders “for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, the weather, or the intensity of sunlight.” Or else, $10,000 fine! DEEP STATE, you are ON NOTICE!

The weather-control conspiracy theory has been seized on by such great minds as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer, so you know it’s good. And now looks like the weather-machine and chemtrails theories have merged, and the chemtrails are controlling the weather? It’s so hard to keep up.

And now Kate Bush’s “Cloudbusting” will be stuck in our heads all day, which is probably DEEP STATE mind control too.

Garcia makes her concern about chemtrails clear on her Xitter feed.

She Xitted further: “I hope this legislation can help dispel fears about alleged chemtrails. It is essential to put doubts to rest by implementing safeguards that ensure weather modification is never weaponized due to governmental negligence or a lack of public engagement. We should welcome open dialogue and investigation rather than dismissing these discussions as conspiracy theories.”

And then she got more defensive:

I find it remarkable how some media outlets are shaping the narrative around the weather modification activities bill, SB 56. At no point have I suggested that recent hurricanes were provoked by weather modification techniques. The bill was drafted to address concerns and raise awareness surrounding these issues. On the contrary, let’s debunk them. Unfortunately, my statements have been selectively edited to fit a specific narrative, fundamentally altering the essence of my response. While these outlets criticize conspiracy theories, they frequently produce sensational articles that provoke ideological backlash and politicized shame. This approach feels more like a pursuit of clickbait and traction than a genuine quest for truth.

ICYMI, “chemtrails” is a conspiracy theory that’s been around since at least the ‘90s, alleging that the condensation particles released by airplanes is actually some kind of chemical or biological agent that the government is releasing that’s controlling people’s minds, or the weather, or making the frogs gay, or something like that.

“Let’s debunk them”? Lady, they have been debunked for decades, over and over. At least try to get attention with a new conspiracy theory. The EPA, the FAA, NASA, the Air Force, and NOAA have been putting out fact sheets about condensation trails since 2000, trying to explain to the stupids what the vapor patterns behind planes are, and how atmospheric conditions can change how long they appear in the sky. But of course because the government is behind releasing those fact sheets, well, all those government denials are just what a chemtrail-releasing government would say!

It seems like if the Deep State has invested the amount it takes to achieve weather control, a $10,000 fine would not be much of a deterrent. Also cloud-level airspace would be federal airspace anyway, not the state of Florida’s. And if it’s a big conspiracy, good luck getting Delta airlines to admit what they are up to, instead of making some lame excuse like they’re just trying to get some tourists and their screaming children to Disney World. What kind of half-assed mind- and weather-control scheme does she think these people are running? And SHE is with the government! How do you know her bill is not just another psyop to make you THINK they are stopping the chemtrails, so you’ll go outside and take a deep breath? HM? Maybe this article was typed by a cloud!

A more likely conspiracy theory is that anytime a nobody Republican politician is looking for some love from the lowest-of-information voters, they start “just asking questions.” Looking at you, Pennsylvania Senator and loser for governor Doug Mastriano, and you, state of Tennessee, and Richmond, California, Councilwoman Jovanka Beckles!

Welp, I now feel dumber having learned about all of this, and probably you do too.

