Roseanne Barr, a woman who was once very funny and good with words, screamslurred her way through a speech at Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA hoedown yesterday, and although I’ve watched it about three times now, I’m still not fully clear on what her point was. She seems to have been upset about “a bunch a losers that never know how get a job” (not a typo, she said “how get a job”), Stalinists, Nazi fascists and the whole world becoming a Muslim caliphate that will take over all of the Christian democracies.

Behold (courtesy of Ron Filipkowski):

It appears as though she is quite wasted, though that may just be how she sounds now.

To be fair and balanced, here is the portion of Roseanne’s speech that Trumpers have been sharing amongst themselves and seem to believe is quite eloquent (from Trumpist account Citizen Free Press)

Loading video

Again, it does not seem totally clear what she is on about — she appears to be worried that if there are no paper ballots, someone is going to send her to a gulag or a reeducation camp.

“I’m all in for President Trump,” she said. “If I ain’t all in they’re going to put my a-- in a gulag. If he loses, I know that’s what they’re gonna do and I don’t really wanna go to a reeducation camp and have to give all my money away to a bunch of losers who never know how get a job. I don’t care about them. If we don’t stop …” wait a minute! This is the exact same speech!

They heard this speech with their ears and thought it was good and smart. Or they didn’t hear it and they cheered it anyway because she said she loved Trump and was afraid that if he didn’t get elected “they” would put her in a gulag or a reeducation camp. This clip, frankly, gets even wackier than the one going around on our side, as at one point she just starts screaming “We want the truth” over and over again.

Somehow, this all culminates in a demand for paper ballots and Voter ID, which is not where I expected it to go (I assumed aliens, and that’s my bad).

Of course, “they” are in charge now and it does not seem as though any attempt has been made to educate her in any fashion, re- or otherwise, so perhaps she doesn’t have all that much to worry about.

