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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

It’s aye-ayes! Learn about your hed gif critter here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/aye-ayes-say-hi-hi

And the meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/b0edacd9-4671-4f9b-b26d-bb564dd48ef0?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

I have to take my schadenfreude where I can find it.

https://www.sfgate.com/la/article/tesla-diner-la-22071684.php

—-

LA's Tesla Diner is so dead, even the protesters gave up

Just eight months in, not even the tech bros are eating there

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