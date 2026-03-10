Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom65's avatar
Tom65
1h

The whole thing was a data mining operation. The DEI stuff was just a smokescreen.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Tza's avatar
Tza
1h

Chat fucking GPT. They based governmental decision making on a program that thinks glue is edible and Greek is not the primary language spoke in Greece. That can be convinced there is a z in the word strawberry.

Fucking hell

Reply
Share
7 replies
200 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture