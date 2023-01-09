It's important to say hi to Rudy Giuliani sometimes and just hear what he has to say. Just like you, he is a human being and he has thoughts and feelings.

Sometimes his thoughts and feelings are that he WAS NOT (GULP!) DRUNK ON ELECTION NIGHT 2020! You know, even though pretty much everyone else says otherwise.

Sometimes his thoughts and feelings are LAPTOP! And DOMINION CHAVEZ FRAUDS! And UKRAINE HUNTER BIDEN CHINA BRIBERY!

And whatever else he babbles at reporters when he calls them after dark. Or when his butt calls them after dark.

Sometimes he explains kangaroo reproduction!

“On his podcast, Rudy explains how a kangaroo gives birth and nurses her babies.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1673268236

We don't know the context and we don't care. Maybe Rudy's podcast now has some kind of "Reading Rainbow" science corner for his most dedicated viewers, so that they may all keep their brains in good working order so their kids don't put them in homes.

Maybe he went to the zoo got curious about how kangaroo babies are made.

What we know is that in the video above, Rudy explains how the tiny kangaroo fetus comes out of the kangaroo vagina, and he says the word "vagina" several times. "It [...] crawls along or moves along the fur from the vagina to the pouch!"

Before today, you had never heard Rudy Giuliani talk about kangaroo vaginas. Now you have.

More remarkable? Rudy explains that "In the pouch are four teats! One, two, three four!" (Rudy Giuliani counts the kangaroo teats on his hand.) He explains how the kangaroo fetus knows which teat it should go for. Remarkable!

Before today, you had (probably) never heard Rudy Giuliani say the word "teat." Now you have.

And then the video cuts off and we don't even know how it ends. Maybe he finished the story, maybe that's for tomorrow's podcast. We'll probably never find out, because it's not like we're putting any more effort into this.

Now go forth and tell complete strangers what Rudy Giuliani taught you today.

OPEN THREAD.

