Well, unless he’s a hologram or some kind of fancy dan replicant out of an Alien movie, Rudy Giuliani is not currently dead. Your thoughts and prayers made him better, yes they did!

And now that he’s up and about, he’s telling stories of what happened when he was dead, or undead, or whatever they call whatever happened to him.

He seened a ghost!

No, it was not the ghost of Roy Cohn, and it was not Meryl Streep playing Ethel Rosenberg in Angels In America.

He told it all to his weird-looking stinky boy son Andrew when he woke up, so he wouldn’t forget, and then he started talking about it on his podcast, which is on the MyPillow guy’s “network.”

“I also had a very, very significant spiritual experience at a time in which I was in a state of like… out of it,” he said on his Wednesday return to broadcasting. “I would equate it to a dream of my being on line headed for, I can’t say headed for heaven, headed for a trial by St. Peter.”

Was St. Peter going to disbar him too?

What? We are just asking.

Also, don’t you love how these stories always conform to the person’s exact religious beliefs, and typically a sort of Hollywood version of them at that? Very curious!

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OK, so Rudy was in line for his disbarment hearing in hell and …

“There was a very significant intervention by my Peter, I have my own Peter …”

Ah shit. His Peter like his chram? He got a boner in his coma?

(For the second time, we are reminded of Angels In America, remember how Prior Walter always got a boner whenever the angel was near?)

But no, not that Peter! It was somebody named Peter! Peter Powers, his dead aide and friend! Peter his friend was the ghost!

‘Peter J. Powers, my friend of my lifetime.”

See?

So Rudy was in line for his disbarment hearing in hell and he didn’t have a boner but a different Peter (his friend, not his chram!) showed up and …

“Peter said some very significant words, and I made sure, as soon as I woke up, I started telling people, and then I recorded it in part,” he said.

Is this supposed to be a cliffhanger? Because we don’t care.

“I don’t want to embellish it, and I don’t want to deny what was there,” Giuliani continued, noting that he has also written out the experience himself. He added, “I wrote it down, and it’s quite beautiful.”

Did Peter say, “Come here, big tits”? Did he say “I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits”? Sorry, that’s something he reportedly said in an audio recording to his former assistant Noelle Dunphy, who is suing him for sexual assault.

Well, this is all very nice, and we are glad Rudy is better. Maybe he can turn his spiritual experience into a nice children’s book, for children!

Rudy Giuliani And The Boner Ghost Of Peters Past!

It’ll be a classic!

OPEN THREAD.

[Daily Beast]

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