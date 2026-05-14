Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

So my birthday was last week but the party is scheduled for tomorrow.

I have spent today cleaning.

(Hey really want to get your place cleaned up? Plan a party!)

I got 4 cans of Silly String because that's how I roll.

We have a variety of games. I got Jenga, a friend is bringing something called Werewolf (which is not the same as our Wonkette Werewolf.) Lets see if we make it pass the snacking and drinking and smoking to get to the gaming.

Snacks include peanuts, pretzels, cheese crackers, hummus with naan dippers and celery sticks, Richies Hot Chicken wings in a variety of flavors and churros. (you want good snacks? ask a pothead)

If you are going to be in Cleveland Heights stop by and say hi, BYOB!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Another Bear and Harry pic.

Two versions of a tuxie.

One fluffy with gold eyes and a cattitude that says I am amazing.

One a short hair with green eyes and a cattitude that says I am amazing.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-259122360?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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