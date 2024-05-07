Sadface: The Tragic Tale Of The Rich Guy Who Didn't 'Feel' Rich
Maybe he should wear more velvet?
On August 5, 2007, the New York Times ran an article about Silicon Valley millionaires who “still don’t feel rich.”
One day later, American Home Mortgage, then the 10th largest mortgage company, filed for bankruptcy, one of many cards to fall around that time. We all know what came after that.
It’s nice to know, sometimes, that while a lot may change in 17 years, some things stay around forever. Things like articles about rich people who don’t feel particularly rich.
But we’re all rich in friends. Be our friends. Rich us. Subscribe!
This week, Business Insider brought us “Robert” a “Florida Gen Xer who earned over $300,000 secretly working multiple remote jobs” and still does not feel rich.
Oh, the humanity of it all.
For Robert, the income from multiple jobs decision has made it possible for him to travel more. Over the last few years, he estimates he spent between $28,000 and $35,000 in total annual travel expenses. Some of his recent trips included Yellowstone, the Galápagos Islands, and Las Vegas.
"We now spend a lot more time on vacations," he said. "We spend a lot on travel because life is more about experiences and memories than material things."
Still, Robert considers himself to be "far from rich," in part because it takes more than a couple of years with a higher income to ensure financial security in the long term, he said. He experienced several job separations in the past, so he knows his jobs aren't guaranteed to last. Additionally, he said he made some bad decisions when he was younger that set back his finances.
Now, look — I get never feeling fully secure. I do! In the United States, this is a feature, not a bug. Many of our policies, labor and otherwise, are specifically designed so that people never feel fully secure, because the people in charge believe that this is the best way to ensure that people are both productive and willing to put up with a lot of shit. We have at-will employment, we tie our health insurance to our jobs, etc. etc. I get that.
That being said … we did not need this shit in 2007 and we do not need it now.
Robert isn’t a billionaire, but he certainly makes well above the average American income of $71K, at a time when billionaires have tripled their own income thanks to the Trump tax cuts.
What is it that we are all meant to feel upon reading this? What is the takeaway supposed to be? “Boy, I guess it’s just hard out there for everyone, even the guy currently installing a ‘high end hot tub’ on his deck”? Because that is not what comes across. Are we meant to cancel any upcoming class wars, because “Rich People! They’re Just Like Us!”? It’s not entirely clear.
More importantly, what is it that these people need, outside of hot tubs, to make them “feel rich”? Do they need a giant Scrooge McDuck vault filled with gold coins they can swim in?
Perhaps the rest of us could dress up as Victorian street urchins?
Look. I’m sure this guy is fine and that this is primarily a clickbait-y spin on whatever the actual interview was. I get that the story is supposed to be that he makes $300K because he (secretly!) works more than one job. But enough. Enough.
There are many people in this country who are working two, maybe even three jobs who are not currently debating where to put their hot tub. Maybe that is who we need to talk to. Maybe we just don’t need another story about a guy who had to get a slightly less expensive yacht than he had initially hoped for.
We can, actually, do better.
PREVIOUSLY:
I have three sources of income (social security; rent from the part of my house I don't live in; and, a 26 hour-a-week job). I gross around $50k a year. I have a 22' sailboat that cost me $1,000. I have two cars, the newest of which is a 2007, but they're Subarus so they manage to keep running mostly. I still owe $130k on my house, part of which I had to buy back from my ex-wife who unceremoniously dumped me four years ago, so I may get it paid off by the time I'm 80.
I manage to spend the holidays with my kids and granddaughter every Xmas, though they live on the exact opposite side of the country, and I have friends who rent a condo every winter in St. Augustine who allow me to stay with them for a week every March because they enjoy my sparkling repartee.
And I feel rich enough, so fuck this guy!
Unless you are one disciplined mofo then your expenses will rise according to income. When my income dropped to less than 40% of the previous year it was damn near catastrophic withl the habits I had with the much higher income nearly put me into bankruptcy. It really hurt to change but change I did.
I get a little why some folks feel poor making 4x the median income. All the trappings of being rich are goddamned expensive like private schools, luxury vehicles, fancy trips etc. The real problem is when folks like this and very rich assholes who don't want to pay taxes they actually owe use it as a club to beat down people who don't have a choice between a Lexus or an Acura. More like buying peanut butter or paying the electricity bill.
What we have here is the WSJ version of the Cletus safari. Instead of looking at rubes they're looking at well off folks who know they're poor compared to those that actually own things.